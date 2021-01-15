What you need to know
- The first episode of Servant season two is now available on Apple TV+.
Apple has debuted the first episode of Servant season two on its Apple TV+ platform.
Episode one, Doll, debuted Friday, and is the first episode of the new season, with new episodes to debut each week thereafter.
In December, Apple announced the new series would debut today, alongside the news that it had been picked up for a third season. From Apple:
Apple TV+ today announced that "Servant," the acclaimed psychological thriller from Academy Award-nominated director M. Night Shyamalan, has been renewed for a third season ahead of its second season global premiere on January 15, 2021.
Following its suspenseful season one finale, the second season takes a supernatural turn with a darker future for all lying ahead as Leanne returns to the brownstone and her true nature is revealed.
The 10-episode second season will debut globally with the first episode on Friday, January 15, 2021, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday, exclusively on Apple TV+.
The cast of "Servant," including Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Nell Tiger Free and Rupert Grint, will all reprise their characters for the second season.
in a recent interivew Servant star Rupert Grint spoke about filming the new season, and how the birth of his first child completely changed his perspective of the show. Speaking to comicbook.com, he revealed how fatherhood had made him realize that losing a child was "unimaginable", and that he could understand how someone might do anything to get their child back. He stated it was probably the worst show to be a part of having just become a new parent.
