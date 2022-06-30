What you need to know
- Apple TV+ comedy Platonic has added five new cast members.
- The comedy will star Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen.
- Alisha Wainwright, Guy Branum, and Emily Kimball are among the additions.
Seth Rogen's upcoming Apple TV+ comedy Platonic has signed a raft of new talent, according to a new report. The show already has Rogen and Rose Byrne on the project.
Platonic will be a ten-episode, half-hour comedy that will explore "the inner workings of platonic friendship," according to Apple TV+.
A pair of former best friends who met in their youth (played by Byrne and Rogen) reconnect as adults and try to mend the rift that led to their falling out. As their friendship becomes more consuming, it destabilizes their lives and causes them to reevaluate their choices.
Now, Deadline reports that five more cast members have been added to the project including "Alisha Wainwright (Palmer,) Guy Branum (BROS,) Janet Varney (You're the Worst,) Emily Kimball (Daisy Jones and the Six,) and newcomer Vinny Thomas."
Wainwright portrays Audrey, Will's (Rogen) ex-wife. Branum is Stewart, Charlie's confidante and a partner at the law firm where he works. Varney plays Vanessa, one of Charlie's colleagues. Kimball is Peyton, one of Will's (Rogen) romantic interests. Thomas plays Omar, a young assistant brewer at Will's brewery.
Apple first announced Platonic way back in October of 2020 and it could be some time before it's streaming onto our screens. It could well be worth the wait, however, with some big names already attached to a show that will see Byrne, Rogen, and Conor Welch serve as executive producers.
We might not know when Platonic will air, but we can be pretty certain that you'll need a subscription to watch it. That'll set you back $4.99 per month, but the Apple One bundle could be better value with Apple Music and other services included.
If you want to enjoy Apple TV+ and other streaming services without dealing with slow streaming sticks, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
