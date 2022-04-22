Apple TV+'s new smash-hit Severance still sits in streaming's top 10 despite ending two weeks ago, according to the latest figures.

Rankings shared with iMore by Reelgood reveal that Disney+'s Moon Knight is the number one show across streaming platforms for the second week running, ahead of The Batman on HBO Max and Better Call Saul.

Despite having aired its finale on April 8, Severance is still in the top ten and is proving to be one of the most popular Apple TV+ shows the company has put out so far.

Earlier this week creator Dan Erickson revealed he was worried about the timing of a show about working in the office after two years of the COVID-19 pandemic and said that the show resonates with people who have worked for "soulless" companies:

In a snippet from the WSJ Erickson said he was worried about the timing of the show because of the impact the pandemic had on office work: "I was like, oh God, we're making the most comically ill-timed piece of art ever made because it's an office show as offices are going extinct," he said. The show made its debut in February and, to his pleasant surprise, people found the topic of work-life balance more relevant than ever after two years of pandemic living.

Severance has already been renewed for a second season, and the first season is now available in full on Apple TV+ on all of Apple's best iPhones, iPads, Macs, and the Best TVs for Apple TV 2022.