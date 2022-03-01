Shadow Blade Apple ArcadeSource: Crescent Moon Games

Apple Arcade is getting a new action platformer come March 4 when Shadow Blade+ comes to the App Store.

Confirmed as a March 4 release, Shadow Blade+ is a release of a classic App Store game and will be available for both iPhone and iPad. There is no game controller support, unfortunately, but the game does have touch controls that make flying around the levels and slashing at enemies as satisfying as can be.

Here's how developer Crescent Moon Games describes Shadow Blade+.

Shadow Blade is a fast paced action platformer game for iOS with intuitive touch controls.

Kuro is a young man on his quest to become the Shadow Blade. He must seek the teachings of the last remaining ninja master.

You will guide him through challenging levels, around countless traps, sneaking past enemies or right over their dead bodies.

You have to be fast, be stealthy, be aware of your environment. You have to be a ninja.

Gamers can look forward to "40 beautiful levels to explore* as well as tons of secret objects to find. Art fans will also enjoy the "Fantastic 3D world with smooth as silk character animations," too.

You'll need an Apple Arcade subscription to play, of course, unless you're already an Apple One subscriber.

If you want to upgrade your Apple Arcade gaming experience, check out our list of the best game controllers for mobile gaming. It's just a shame this title won't support your new controller!

