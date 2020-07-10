Tidying up doesn't have to be such a hassle. Luckily, this discounted Shark ION S87 Robot Vacuum Cleaning System can help with that. Today it's on sale for just $139.99 at Woot in Factory Renewed condition, saving you $160 off the usual price of a new model. Refurbished models generally sell for $160 these days.

Though this smart robot vacuum cleaning system may not be brand new, it's been inspected, tested, and restored directly by Shark to ensure it's in Like New condition and ready for new ownership. Woot even includes a 90-day warranty with its purchase just in case you notice any issues once your order's been received.

$20 Off Shark ION S87 Robot Vacuum Cleaning System (Factory Renewed) This factory renewed smart robot vacuum comes with a powerful hand vacuum that lets you spot clean at a moment's notice. Control the robot vacuum with an app on your phone, or even with your voice and Alexa or Google Assistant. $139.99 $159.99 $20 off See at Woot

Shark's ION S87 is unlike most other robot vacuum cleaners as it actually comes with two great tools: a smart robot vacuum you can control from anywhere and an ultra-powerful hand vacuum you can use to spot treat in a moment's notice. This smart robot vacuum cleaner was designed for picking up pet hair, dirt, debris, and all the random crumbs around your home. With its Smart Sensor Navigation 2.0 technology, it navigates around chairs and other large objects while cleaning with ease.

Using the Shark ION Robot app, you'll be able to schedule or start a cleaning even when you're not at home. For an even easier way to clean up, pair the vacuum with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant on a compatible device like the Echo Dot to begin voice controlling it. Shark includes a robot dock and BotBoundary strips with its purchase.

One of the best features of a robot vacuum like this is its ability to return to its charging station automatically when its battery is low on power. You'll never have to worry about lugging it across your home to charge.

Shipping at Woot generally costs $6 per order, though you can score free shipping there by logging in with an Amazon Prime account.