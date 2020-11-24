Yes, Black Friday is pretty much the best time of the year to buy an Instant Pot. There are many different models of Instant Pot available, but the Black Friday Instant Pot deals are plentiful all over for pretty much every version. And to top it all off, the prices for Instant Pot models are usually the lowest during Black Friday sales, so it's prime time for picking up your first one or simply adding to your growing collection!

Black Friday is the best time to purchase a new Instant Pot

These are some of the best Black Friday Instant Pot deals that we have found right now. If you want it for this low of a price, don't sleep on this one!

But if you want both a pressure cooker and air fryer, then do not hesitate to pick up the Instant Pot Duo Crisp and Air Fryer, which is currently at its lowest price ever — just $79 at Walmart . This price is the best we've ever seen the Duo Crisp model being sold at, and it's sure to not last long at that price! The Duo Crisp has a unique lid that is different from regular Instant Pod models since it is designed to air fry, broil, roast, bake, and dehydrates. But if you don't need the air fryer function, that part of the lid comes off, so you still have the basic pressure cooker functionality too.

Right now, the Instant Pot Duo Nova is on sale for a mere $50 at Amazon and Best Buy , which is an absolute steal. The Duo Nova is a big improvement over the super popular Duo because it has a new display panel that is easier to read over the old version, and it even tells you the cooking phase that your food is currently in, so you can always keep tabs on how your meal is coming along. The easy seal lid makes your life easier because it automatically seals the Instant Pot, and it has a safer, quick release button to let all the steam out once everything's done cooking.

If you don't know what an Instant Pot is, it is essentially a line of electric pressure cookers from the "Instant" brand. While the company also makes other multi-cookers and kitchen accessories, they are well known for the pressure cooker multi-cookers, which are kitchen appliances with multiple uses, thus eliminating the need for many different kitchen tools.

Instant Pot has become a cultural phenomenon in the past couple of years. While pressure cookers have been around since forever, Instant Pot really pushed the electric pressure cooker into the mainstream. There are other electric pressure cookers brands, but they may not get the same widespread recognition as Instant Pot.

Instant Pot pressure cookers are a great addition to any kitchen. Even with the basic models of Instant Pot, you're getting at least seven different functions: pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, sauté, yogurt maker, soup/broth, porridge, bean/chili, meat/stew, multigrain, steam, and warm. You end up using Pressure Cook the most, and maybe one or two other favorites, but the Instant Pot eliminates the need for multiple kitchen appliances. This is especially great if you have a smaller kitchen or limited countertop space because you don't need a bunch of different tools cluttering up your kitchen.

An Instant Pot is also great to have because it's much faster to pressure cook something that would require several hours in a slow cooker. For example, I can cook up a delicious pot roast in my Instant Pot in about an hour and a half, rather than several hours in a Crock-Pot. And if you have an Instant Pot that is big enough, you could even use it to cook up a whole chicken, rather than use the oven.

Almost all models of Instant Pots come in three sizes: 3-quart, 6-quart, and 8-quart. The 3-quart size is perfect for one person or for making side dishes. The 6-quart is the most popular size, and it's big enough for a family of three to four, though it's perfect for my husband and me with enough leftovers for the next day or two. The 8-quart size is perfect for larger families with possible leftovers, depending on the meal.

No matter which Instant Pot you decide to pick up because of Black Friday Instant Pot deals, it's going to be a great purchase that you will not regret. I've had my Instant Pots for a few years and use them frequently when I want a quick and easy meal. I love them because I can pretty much dump in the ingredients, set the mode and time, and forget about it while it cooks! Then when it's done, it's time to eat! It's super easy and convenient — even if you don't like cooking normally, the Instant Pot makes it possible to have healthy meals with little effort. There are also many accessories that can enhance the Instant Pot cooking experience.

