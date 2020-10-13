Lots of power at a discount Apple recently introduced an all-new iPad and iPad Air for 2020. These introductions don't mean their predecessors are suddenly bound for the trash heap. Both the iPad (2019) and iPad Air (2019) still pack plenty of power, but because Apple is no longer making them, you'll be able to purchase them for less. The iPad mini (2019), which offers similar specs to the iPad Air (2019) remains on the market, but that doesn't mean you won't still find discounts on the 7.9-inch device. Why buy an iPad (2019) on Prime Day?

Last year's iPad and the latest model are nearly identical, with the same screen size, storage options, cameras, RAM, connection ports, and more. The difference lies with the processor, an A10 Fusion on the earlier model vs. an A12 Bionic found on this year's version. If you find Prime Day deals on an iPad (2019), hit the buy button and never look back. You'll be getting a great discount on a product that's nearly identical to its successor. Why buy an iPad Air (2019) on Prime Day?

By contrast, Apple made significant changes between last year's iPad Air and the new model. The newest model has a bigger display, better processor and rear-facing camera, support for the second-generation Apple Pencil, 4K video recording, a USB-C connector, and more. Despite this, last year's model is still worth considering. With a 10.5-inch display, the iPad Air (2019) is larger than the iPad (2019 and 2020), and it still supports an Apple Pencil (first-generation). Plus, the front-facing camera is the same one you'll find on the newer model. If you aren't quite ready to switch to USB-C, keep in mind that the iPad Air (2019) still comes with a Lightning connector. On price, even without an Amazon Prime Day discount, last year's model is cheaper. The iPad Air (2020) is $100 more expensive across all options. Why buy an iPad mini (2019) on Prime Day?