Signals For Homekit App displayed on an iPhone and iPadSource: HomeMade Automation

What you need to know

  • Popular HomeKit app, Home Flash, has gotten a major update along with a new name.
  • Signals for HomeKit is an easy way to create light-based signals that can be started with a tap or through Siri.
  • Latest update adds new light effects, iOS 14 home screen widget, and a refreshed design with iPad support.

Home Flash, one of our picks for best HomeKit apps in 2020, has been updated with a new name, refreshed design, and support for the latest iOS 14 features. Now know as Signals for HomeKit, the updated app is an easy way to create quick actions that can flash HomeKit accessories with attention-grabbing effects and color with a tap or shout through Siri.

Introducing Signals for HomeKit, the best way to communicate in the home, without all the shouting! Signals works with any of your bulbs, switches or outlets with lights attached - have a kid who plays video games with headphones on? Just tap on their light to give it a few flashes.

Signals For Homekit App ScreensSource: iMore

Version 2.0 of the app includes a revamped interface that brings full support for the iPad, complete with a new Side Bar navigation menu. When creating a signal, users can now choose between three different lighting effects to go along with duration, and colors. Signals can be applied to most types of lighting, including HomeKit lamps, light strips, light panels, light switches, and light bulbs.

Get an iPhone SE with Mint Mobile service for $30/mo

Lighting effects include: Flash which slowly fades the selected lights in and out, Pulse which has a faster and shorter pattern, and Hold, which will show a solid color for a preset amount of time before returning to its previous state. Each effect is easy to distinguish, and through color combinations, you can create tons of distinct signals that cover scenarios like announcing dinner time, or letting someone know that they are taking a little too much time in the shower.

Signals For Homekit Widget and Shortcut ScreensSource: iMore

The updated app also brings signals created within the app directly to the Home Screen through iOS 14's expanded widget feature. Widgets join other convenient ways to launch signals, such as through Shortcuts, which can put them alongside other automations, and also enables hands-free operation via Siri through the HomePod.

Signals for HomeKit is available now as a free download on the App Store, with a one-time purchase available for $4.99 that unlocks full functionality. Additional information about Signals and other apps from the developer can be found on the HomeMade Automation website.

Say it with a signal

Signals for HomeKit

Get everyone's attention

Signals for HomeKit is a quick and easy way to create light-based signals with your existing lighting accessories. Let the kids know that it is time for dinner by flashing their lights with a single tap, or with your voice through Siri.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.