Introducing Signals for HomeKit, the best way to communicate in the home, without all the shouting! Signals works with any of your bulbs, switches or outlets with lights attached - have a kid who plays video games with headphones on? Just tap on their light to give it a few flashes.

Home Flash, one of our picks for best HomeKit apps in 2020 , has been updated with a new name, refreshed design, and support for the latest iOS 14 features. Now know as Signals for HomeKit , the updated app is an easy way to create quick actions that can flash HomeKit accessories with attention-grabbing effects and color with a tap or shout through Siri.

Version 2.0 of the app includes a revamped interface that brings full support for the iPad, complete with a new Side Bar navigation menu. When creating a signal, users can now choose between three different lighting effects to go along with duration, and colors. Signals can be applied to most types of lighting, including HomeKit lamps, light strips, light panels, light switches, and light bulbs.

Lighting effects include: Flash which slowly fades the selected lights in and out, Pulse which has a faster and shorter pattern, and Hold, which will show a solid color for a preset amount of time before returning to its previous state. Each effect is easy to distinguish, and through color combinations, you can create tons of distinct signals that cover scenarios like announcing dinner time, or letting someone know that they are taking a little too much time in the shower.