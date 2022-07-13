When Apple released the AirPods Max, everyone praised the headphones for their incredible sound quality. They also completely lost their minds over the price. Thankfully, Prime Day is here to save the day and is offering every color of the AirPods Max for $449.99 at Amazon, making it an even easier recommend for anyone looking for the best audio experience you can get from a pair of Apple headphones. See all the Prime Day deals: USA | UK | Canada | India The ultimate AirPods headphones AirPods Max | Was $549.99 now $449.99 at Amazon AirPods Max are the peak experience you can find if you're looking for an audio product from Apple. The over-the-ear headphones are incredibly well built and offer premium audio quality with all of the AirPods smarts you've come to expect. $449.99 at Amazon The AirPods Max are an incredible pair of headphones but the haters love to scream about the fact that they cost $549. Thankfully, Amazon has them on a rare discount that drops the price by $100 to $449, putting them more in line with other premium headphones from Sony, Bose, and the other usual suspects. Apple had spent years releasing the AirPods and AirPods Pro before eventually designing its first over-the-ear premium headphones: AirPods Max. The headphones pack everything that's great about AirPods into the best audio experience you can get from Apple or Beats.

The AirPods Max feature everything you've come to expect from a pair of AirPods, especially when you have them paired with an Apple device. The headphones support Siri and fast pairing with the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and even the Apple TV. They also feature some of the best noise cancellation on the market, so you can just silence the haters screaming about the price. The best feature about the AirPods Max, of course, is the sound quality. Apple custom-built drivers for the headphones and, paired with an iPhone and Apple Music, the ecosystem rises to its true form and creates an audio experience that is truly incredible. That experience went to an even crazier level once Apple Music launched spatial audio with support for Dolby Atmos. Songs mixed in Atmos create an immersive soundstage that has been unlike anything I've ever experienced before when listening to music. And yes, listening to songs in Atmos with the AirPods Max is much better than the AirPods and AirPods Pro.