What you need to know
- Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock is now available to stream on Apple TV+.
- Fans can sing along to the Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock theme song thanks to a new YouTube video.
- You'll need an Apple TV+ subscription to watch the show for real.
Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock is now available to stream on Apple TV+ and there's a new YouTube video out in which the cast and crew sing along to the famous theme song.
Taking the setup from the original Fraggle Rock the new show is an upgraded version built for a thoroughly modern audience but still features all of our old friends. Apple TV+ viewers both young and old will want to check this out and you can bet you'll be singing along to that theme song in no time at all.
How could you not?! This is definitely the best Apple TV+ shows in terms of catchy theme tunes!
It's time to let the music play...again! Join Ed Helms, Cynthia Erivo, Daveed Diggs and more as they sing the Fraggle Rock Theme.
Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock is now streaming on Apple TV+.
The new show is another that will appeal to both kids and adults, especially those who remember watching Fraggle Rock when they were growing up.
If you want to enjoy Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.
