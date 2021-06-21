If you've been holding out on upgrading your old MacBook, now may be your best time to jump in with Prime Day in full swing. There are plenty of fantastic Prime Day MacBook deals to be had this year — up to $199 off the latest and greatest M1 Macs and up to a whopping $349 off of the previous generation Intel MacBook Pros.
While it doesn't quite reach the higher amount savings that you see with other models, the MacBook Air with M1 is the single best MacBook deal that you'll find on Prime Day. With the M1 chip, the sleek, thin, light design, and lengthy battery life, the base MacBook Air is a tremendous value at $899, and will be the best option for most people.
Despite being an entry-level Mac, the MacBook Air is incredibly powerful thanks to the inclusion of the M1 chip. According to Apple, the M1 chip offers three and a half times faster CPU performance and five times the GPU performance over the previous generation, and it does so all without a fan.
The base MacBook Air comes with an eight-core CPU with four performance cores and four efficiency cores. For the GPU, the MacBook Air comes includes a seven-core GPU — one less than the highest config — and, finally, a 16-core Neural Engine. The $899 model consists of a 256GB SSD and 8GB RAM, which is plenty for basic tasks like web-browsing, email, and playing the latest Apple Arcade games.
Along with the impressive performance gains you get with the M1 processor, the MacBook Air also gets a substantial battery-life boost over the previous Intel model. Apple proudly proclaims that the M1 MacBook Air is home to the longest battery life ever in a MacBook Air, with it capable of lasting up to 18 — yes 18 — hours on a single charge. That is six hours longer than the previous-generation MacBook Air, which was no slouch.
The MacBook Air features a 13-inch IPS Retina Display with a default 2560x1600 resolution. The display incorporates Apple's True Tone technology, which automatically adjusts color temperature based on your environment, P3 color, and it can reach up to 400 nits of brightness.
Other highlights include TouchID, Wi-Fi 6 wireless networking, 720p FaceTime HD camera, stereo speakers, 3.5mm headphone jack, and two Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports. With the base model having a specific set of specs, you only need to choose between one of the three available finishes: Space Gray, Silver, and Gold.
As you can see, the M1 MacBook Air provides plenty of bang for the buck. I use the base model as my daily driver hooked up to a 4K display, and I have yet to come across any hiccups even with the somewhat limited RAM and running the macOS Monterey developer beta. At $899, the M1 MacBook Air is simply the single best MacBook deal that you'll find this Prime Day. If you have been holding out for the best possible price, then this is about as good as you can get.
