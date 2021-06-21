If you've been holding out on upgrading your old MacBook, now may be your best time to jump in with Prime Day in full swing. There are plenty of fantastic Prime Day MacBook deals to be had this year — up to $199 off the latest and greatest M1 Macs and up to a whopping $349 off of the previous generation Intel MacBook Pros. While it doesn't quite reach the higher amount savings that you see with other models, the MacBook Air with M1 is the single best MacBook deal that you'll find on Prime Day. With the M1 chip, the sleek, thin, light design, and lengthy battery life, the base MacBook Air is a tremendous value at $899, and will be the best option for most people.

2020 Apple MacBook Air with Apple M1 Chip | $99 off at Amazon With the incredibly powerful M1 chip, excellent battery life, and gorgeous 13-inch Retina display, the base MacBook Air offers a lot of bang for your buck, especially this Prime Day. At $899, this is the best MacBook for most. $899.99 at Amazon

Despite being an entry-level Mac, the MacBook Air is incredibly powerful thanks to the inclusion of the M1 chip. According to Apple, the M1 chip offers three and a half times faster CPU performance and five times the GPU performance over the previous generation, and it does so all without a fan. The base MacBook Air comes with an eight-core CPU with four performance cores and four efficiency cores. For the GPU, the MacBook Air comes includes a seven-core GPU — one less than the highest config — and, finally, a 16-core Neural Engine. The $899 model consists of a 256GB SSD and 8GB RAM, which is plenty for basic tasks like web-browsing, email, and playing the latest Apple Arcade games.