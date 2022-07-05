Apple has released a remote update for a remote.

Today, the company is rolling out a new firmware update for the Siri Remote. The build number for today's release is 10M1103. The previous firmware was version 9M6772.

As usual, it's unclear exactly what the new firmware version is for. Apple does not currently provide release notes for a firmware release like it does for its operating system updates, so we'll have to wait and see if there are any noticeable differences between the previous release and this one. Firmware updates, while sometimes containing more notable features, are commonly also used for the occasional round of bug fixes and performance improvements.