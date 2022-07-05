What you need to know
- Apple has released a new firmware update for the Siri Remote.
- The firmware has been updated from version 9M6772 to version 10M1103.
- The Siri Remote is the one released in 2021 alongside the new Apple TV 4K.
Apple has released a remote update for a remote.
Today, the company is rolling out a new firmware update for the Siri Remote. The build number for today's release is 10M1103. The previous firmware was version 9M6772.
As usual, it's unclear exactly what the new firmware version is for. Apple does not currently provide release notes for a firmware release like it does for its operating system updates, so we'll have to wait and see if there are any noticeable differences between the previous release and this one. Firmware updates, while sometimes containing more notable features, are commonly also used for the occasional round of bug fixes and performance improvements.
Best of all, you don't have to do anything to get the remote updated. As long as it has a charge and is close to your Apple TV, your remote will get a...remote update automatically.
The new Siri Remote was released alongside the 2021 Apple TV 4K. It was also added as the default remote for the Apple TV HD and sold separately for those looking to upgrade their remote without having to buy a new Apple TV.
