What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has reportedly signed two new stars for the second season of Slow Horses.
- Aimee-Ffion Edwards and Kadiff Kirwan are both reportedly in line for roles in the new season.
- There is no indication of when the second season of the popular Apple TV+ show will debut.
Apple TV+ has reportedly added two new stars for the upcoming second season of Slow Horses with one coming straight off the back of the Peaky Blinders finale.
The first season of Slow Horses has now drawn to a close but all eyes are already on what we can look forward to in the form of a second season. That season will now have two new stars, according to a Variety report — former Peaky Blinders star Aimee-Ffion Edwards and This is Going to Hurt actor Kadiff Kirwan.
Although it has not yet been confirmed which parts Edwards and Kirwan will play, season 2 of the show about a group of MI5 no-hopers is understood to be based on "Dead Lions," Mick Herron's second book in the "Slow Horses" novels, which sees the addition of two new Slough House recruits: Shirley Dander and Marcus Longridge.
There is currently no indication from anyone as to when the Apple TV+ show will return for its second season, but the final episode of season one does at least give us a bit of a teaser for what's to come.
Slow Horses is now available to watch on Apple TV+ with all six episodes up for grabs. You'll need to be a subscriber to take the show in, of course, while Apple TV+ is also available as part of the Apple One subscription bundle, too.
If you want to enjoy Slow Horses in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.
