Apple TV+ has reportedly added two new stars for the upcoming second season of Slow Horses with one coming straight off the back of the Peaky Blinders finale.

The first season of Slow Horses has now drawn to a close but all eyes are already on what we can look forward to in the form of a second season. That season will now have two new stars, according to a Variety report — former Peaky Blinders star Aimee-Ffion Edwards and This is Going to Hurt actor Kadiff Kirwan.

Although it has not yet been confirmed which parts Edwards and Kirwan will play, season 2 of the show about a group of MI5 no-hopers is understood to be based on "Dead Lions," Mick Herron's second book in the "Slow Horses" novels, which sees the addition of two new Slough House recruits: Shirley Dander and Marcus Longridge.

There is currently no indication from anyone as to when the Apple TV+ show will return for its second season, but the final episode of season one does at least give us a bit of a teaser for what's to come.