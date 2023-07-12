These are 3 of the best HomeKit Eufy cameras I'm buying before Prime Day ends

As Prime Day is almost reaching the finish line for 2023, that doesn't mean we've not stopped looking for deals - especially when it comes to our own homes and devices.

My wife and I own a dog called Jolly - I've mentioned him before about how using an Apple Watch accessibility feature helped our walks. But one of the main reasons why we have a bunch of HomeKit cameras around our home, is to keep watch on him when we need to go out.

Using Apple's Home app on our iPhone and iPads, we check to see how he's doing on his cooling mat, and if he looks as though he's about to do something mischievous, we speak to him through the microphone.

But as we've recently moved house with a bigger garden, I'm looking at some outdoor cameras that can also light up the area when in use.

So in the midst of Prime Day wrapping up, I've spotted a few HomeKit cameras that could help me with this, but I also wanted to highlight the ones I've been using this past year as well.

Three of the best HomeKit deals so far

eufy Security S330 Floodlight Cam 2 Pro | $299 $198 at Amazon Ideal for the garden, where it can track people and pets with ease - day and night. Thanks to its floodlights, there's no chance of not knowing where your dog is. With over $100 off, it's a great deal to consider.

Eufy Smart Camera 2-pack | $99 $74 at Amazon These cameras are one of the best - we use one of them to track the dog across the bedroom to see what he's doing, and it can even shout out commands, allowing us to speak to him through its microphone.

EufyCam 2 Pro 2K Indoor/Outdoor 2-Camera | $369 $199 at Amazon Renewed doesn't mean 'bad', it just means 'extra life' for products. The same applies here, where they could be used for a driveway when you're back from a long day, or it could be great to see if the dog has run out because of the back gate having been swung open.

All for one and all for Jolly

Peace of mind is something I value, and it's thanks to technology that it helps give me that when needed.

HomeKit cameras have been a revelation in the past year, especially when it comes to Jolly. We've spoken countless commands to him when we've been on the other side of town, and even when there was a situation where someone knocked on the door for a delivery, we were able to tell them to post it at the back of the house.

Eufy is a great brand for cameras like these, and if you haven't tried them out, Prime Day is a great time as any to do it.

It's important to remember, though, that if you want to use all of these when you're away from your home, you'll need a hub to do that. This is where an AppleTV or HomePod can manage the devices within the Home app and will use your internet connection to keep in touch with you through your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch,

With Prime Day deals disappearing and other ones taking their place across Amazon's site, you'll most likely see another HomeKit peripheral with a big discount soon. So if you're looking for something else, there's a good chance it'll appear by the time Prime Day ends later today.