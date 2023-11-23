Stop losing your keys with this AirTag discount for Black Friday
Apple's Bluetooth trackers are now under $25 each.
Our favorite kind of tech is the products you can use every day, and Apple's nifty AirTags certainly tick that box, letting users track just about anything they hold dear - keys, wallets, backpacks, and more.
They're ideal for frequent travelers, letting you easily locate your luggage, but they're also a godsend in homes with messy toddlers that like to move things around - and they're now reduced considerably, whether you're looking for a single AirTag or a pack of 4.
Where to find the best AirTags Black Friday deals
- Amazon — Single AirTags from $23.99
- Target — $79.99 for 4 pack
- Walmart — Discounted AirTags and accessories
AirTags are slim enough to fit just about anywhere and piggyback off of Apple's "Find My" network to allow them to be found using turn-by-turn navigation, or close-range directional guidance once you're close enough (on supported iPhones). They last for months, too, running off of a standard watch battery that's easy to switch out - making them a longer-term investment than you may have expected.
AirTags from $23.99
Apple AirTag (1 Pack) |
$29.99 $23.99 at Target
A single AirTag is now down to one of the best prices we've seen for it, meaning you can track your luggage or never lose your keys again for under $24.
Price check: $23.99 at Best Buy | $23.99 at Amazon
Apple AirTag (4 Pack) |
$99.99 $79.99 at Target
Save 20% on a pack of four AirTags, perfect for the family or the traveler with multiple bags. Each has a built-in speaker to help with locating your items, too.
Price check: $80 at Best Buy | $79.99 at Amazon
I've used my AirTags countless times to find a gym bag buried behind my son's toys, but I also keep one in my car just in case my phone dies while I'm away from home and I need to be found - I share its location with my family, a recent addition in iOS 17.
If you're worried about bad actors and potential safety risks, Apple has you covered - if you're traveling with an AirTag that's unfamiliar or not linked to your Apple ID, you'll get a warning and an opportunity to find it, too.
