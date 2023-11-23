Stop losing your keys with this AirTag discount for Black Friday

Our favorite kind of tech is the products you can use every day, and Apple's nifty AirTags certainly tick that box, letting users track just about anything they hold dear - keys, wallets, backpacks, and more.

They're ideal for frequent travelers, letting you easily locate your luggage, but they're also a godsend in homes with messy toddlers that like to move things around - and they're now reduced considerably, whether you're looking for a single AirTag or a pack of 4.

AirTags are slim enough to fit just about anywhere and piggyback off of Apple's "Find My" network to allow them to be found using turn-by-turn navigation, or close-range directional guidance once you're close enough (on supported iPhones). They last for months, too, running off of a standard watch battery that's easy to switch out - making them a longer-term investment than you may have expected.

Apple AirTag (1 Pack) | $29.99 $23.99 at Target A single AirTag is now down to one of the best prices we've seen for it, meaning you can track your luggage or never lose your keys again for under $24. Price check: $23.99 at Best Buy | $23.99 at Amazon

I've used my AirTags countless times to find a gym bag buried behind my son's toys, but I also keep one in my car just in case my phone dies while I'm away from home and I need to be found - I share its location with my family, a recent addition in iOS 17.

If you're worried about bad actors and potential safety risks, Apple has you covered - if you're traveling with an AirTag that's unfamiliar or not linked to your Apple ID, you'll get a warning and an opportunity to find it, too.