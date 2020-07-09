How often have you made a hot drink only to forget about it and let it go cold? Or, how many times have you filled your travel mug with your favorite morning beverage for your commute only to burn yourself with the first sip? Granted, these are first-world problems but there's also a first-world solution in the Ember Smart Temperature Control Travel Mug.

It usually goes for around $150 these days, but Best Buy is offering it at a $70 discount today only as one of its deals of the day. That's the best price we've seen on it in quite a while with discounts on Ember's smart mugs being super rare.

The Ember Travel Mug is a sleek, heated travel mug that'll keep your coffee or tea hot while staying cool on the outside. Controllable through an iPhone and Apple Watch app, you can set presets for various beverages, and set the correct temperature with a tap.

It will then let you know when its contents are at the right temperature and keep them there for as long as the battery lasts so you never scald yourself or waste another drink. It has a 12 fluid ounce capacity and also has a leak-proof lid for on-the-go use.

Speaking of battery life, it has a built-in rechargeable battery that lasts for around 2 hours per charge — perfect for most commutes. It comes with a charging coaster that powers your mug back up as it rests. Using the mug in conjunction with the coaster means you can have an unlimited battery life though, as the travel mug is aimed at mobile users, you'll want to figure out the best place for your coaster, whether that be on your desk at work or on your kitchen counter. Alternatively, you could put your savings towards an additional coaster so you can always charge up.