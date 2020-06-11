Fast charging has been possible on iOS since the iPhone 8's release, though you couldn't always find affordable USB-C to Lightning cables to use. Thankfully, that's since changed as now other companies can produce MFi-certified Lightning cables too and offer them at much better prices. Take this Anker Powerline II USB-C to Lightning cable. Its price falls to just $8.99 when you use coupon code AKCTL3FT during checkout at Amazon. That's the lowest we've ever seen this 3-foot cable go.

The code works on both the black and white versions of this cable. Alternatively, you can use code AKCTL3FTPK to drop the cost of the 2-pack of cables to $18.

This well-rated charge and sync cable features Power Delivery, meaning you'll have access to fast-charging with compatible iOS devices.

This well-rated charge and sync cable features Power Delivery, meaning you'll have access to fast-charging with compatible iOS devices. That means you can get your phone from empty to half full in just 30 minutes.

It's designed to be durable, too, with the ability to withstand over 12,000 bends. It's MFi-certified as well, so you won't get that annoying pop-up saying the cable isn't supported. Note that a wall charger isn't included. If you don't have one around, Anker has plenty of options if you want to pick one up as well.

The Anker Powerline II might be the last USB-C to Lightning cable you'll ever need to buy, as the manufacturer backs it with a hassle-free lifetime warranty.

