If you're on the lookout for the best AirPods deal available, Amazon has a few discounts well worth checking out right now with options starting at just $100. Prices have hit their lowest points since holiday sales with as much as $100 off select models.

The discount on the AirPods 2 is the headline item in the sale with close to $60 off, making for an affordable entry-level pickup, though you can also save on the latest AirPods Pro and the over-ear AirPods Max if you want to up the audio ante.

Upgrade your audio experience with these AirPods deals

Apple AirPods with Charging Case | $59 off If you don't need the latest AirPods model or just want the most affordable entry point to the AirPods lineup, this is the deal for you. This is just $11 more than their all-time low price set over the holidays. $99.99 at Amazon Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case | $69 off Apple only recently updated its AirPods Pro to include a MagSafe-enabled case and you can already save close to $80 on a set. This is a stellar deal for such a new product. $179.99 at Amazon Apple AirPods Max | $100 off Apple's premium AirPods Max cans are back down to their best price of the year with this $100 discount at Amazon. Only the sky blue colorway is seeing this price cut with others versions offering $70 in savings. $449 at Amazon

With the second-gen AirPods, you get the H1 chip inside instead of the W1 of the first-gen model, which still offers the same easy pairing but also enables features like the ability to have your SMS messages read to you while the headphones are in use. They have support for Siri, so you can use "Hey Siri" to request changes to songs, volumes or make calls and get directions. They can also be double-tapped to skip a song.

You'll get about 5 hours of listening time, or 3 hours of talk time on a single charge, but they come inside of the AirPods charging case, which will net you multiple charges for more than 24 hours of listening time. This deal is on the version that does not include the wireless charging case, so you'll charge these up using the provided Lightning cable.

Prefer your true wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation? Then Apple's AirPods Pro are for you. Introduced in late 2019, the AirPods Pro feature an in-ear design with ANC and Transparency modes so you can block out distractions or filter outside noise back in as you please. In 2021, Apple refreshed AirPods Pro with a new MagSafe charging case though everything else remains unchanged.

AirPods Max are the first Apple-branded wireless over-ear headphones. With premium sound quality, ANC, support for Spatial Audio, and all of the pairing smarts of Apple's other AirPods, they offer the ultimate audio experience for Apple fans. Prices have started to come down with some great AirPods Max deals available since their initial release.