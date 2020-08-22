Smart plugs are extremely useful pieces of tech that can actually change your daily habits. However, purchasing multiple plugs can be a costly task. Many of the smart plugs available end up blocking the unused outlet above or beneath it which can be a huge hassle when you want to plug in multiple devices which sit near each other in your home. Luckily, TP-Link has a product that puts those concerns to bed: the Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Power Strip. Right now it's on sale for $26.29 at Amazon, marking its lowest price so far and nearly $15 off its full cost of $40.

Almost $15 Off Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip This Kasa Smart Power Strip features three smart AC outlets you can control with your phone. There are two USB ports as well and surge protection to keep your connected devices safe. $26.29 $39.99 $14 off See at Amazon

This power strip features three smart outlets which can each be controlled independently just as you can control a smart plug, which makes it perfect to use with your home entertainment setup, home office, or kitchen appliances. With the free Kasa app for iOS and Android devices, you can turn on and off any of the outlets on the strip one by one and see whether you accidentally left them on while you're away from home. There are two built-in USB ports as well which max out at 4 amps.

Using the app, you can set icons and a name for each outlet to remind you of what's plugged into it. You can also set schedules for each outlet so it will turn on or off at a specific time each day.

TP-Link designed this power strip to function as a surge protector too. As such, it's ETL certified to shield your electronics from power surges. It also offers voice control if you have a device with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, or Microsoft Cortana, such as the Amazon Echo Dot.

Amazon offers free shipping on orders totaling $25 or more, though you could receive your order even faster with an Amazon Prime membership. If you've never been a Prime member before, you can start a free 30-day trial today to score free two-day shipping on this order. You'll also gain access to all of Prime's perks in the process, from the Prime Video streaming service to exclusive members-only discounts and more.