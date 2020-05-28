Making the lamps and appliances you already own at home smarter is a lot easier — and more affordable — than you might think. Right now Amazon has Aukey's smart plug 4-pack on sale for $19.99 when you clip the coupon on its product page. That saves you over $20 off their average cost of $41 and brings the price of each plug in the set down to just $5. Free shipping is included with the purchase as well.

Smart Buy Aukey Wi-Fi Smart Plug (4-Pack) Controlling these smart plugs is easy; just use an app on your phone to power them on and off or schedule it to occur later in the day. They even work with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control. Clip the on-page coupon to save. $19.99 $29.99 $10 off See at Amazon

These well-rated smart plugs are compatible with voice assistants like Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. The Aukey Home app, which is free to download, lets you activate and deactivate home appliances and electronics from anywhere in the world. Automatically turn on your lights when the sun sets, flip them on and off at random intervals when you're on vacation, schedule your coffee timer to go off, or use your voice to turn off the box fan that keeps lulling you back to sleep. You don't need a bridge, hub, dongle, or anything else to make them work. Just a Wi-Fi network.

Aukey's smart plugs will raise your home's IQ without putting a huge dent in your bank account. As an added bonus, they're compact, so adjacent outlets will stay usable. Your purchase includes a 24-month warranty as well.

Amazon offers free shipping on orders totaling $25 or more, though you could receive your order even faster with an Amazon Prime membership. If you've never been a member before, you can start a free 30-day trial today to score free two-day shipping on thousands of items there; free one-day shipping is available in some areas for Prime members as well. With a Prime membership, you'll also gain access to perks like the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only discounts, and more.