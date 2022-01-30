Bill Lawrence's next project with Apple TV+ has found another cast member.

As reported by Deadline, Alex Moffat, known for his role as a recurring cast member on "Saturday Night Live," has signed on to star alongside Vince Vaughn in the upcoming series "Bad Monkey."

The series will star Vince Vaughn and tell the story of "Andrew Yancy (played by Vaughn), a one-time detective demoted to restaurant inspector in Southern Florida." It is created by Bill Lawrence, who is best known for his other shows "Scrubs" and "Ted Lasso."

"Bad Monkey" tells the story of Andrew Yancy (played by Vaughn), a one-time detective demoted to restaurant inspector in Southern Florida. A severed arm found by a tourist out fishing pulls Yancy into the world of greed and corruption that decimates the land and environment in both Florida and the Bahamas. And yes, there's a monkey. Hailing from Warner Bros. Television, where Lawrence is under an overall deal, "Bad Monkey" is based on Carl Hiaasen's 2013 novel of the same name, a New York Times Bestseller and enduring cult favorite. The New York Times called the book "a comedic marvel … beautifully constructed," and "a rollicking misadventure in the colorful annals of greed and corruption in South Florida." "Bad Monkey" is written by Lawrence, who will executive produce through his Doozer Productions alongside Matt Tarses and Jeff Ingold. Liza Katzer will serve as co-executive producer.

It is currently unclear when "Bad Monkey" will premiere on Apple TV+. When it does, it will join a growing list of movies and television shows that continue to be added to the streaming service.