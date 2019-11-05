What you need to know
- Anyone buying Apple hardware gets Apple TV+ free for a year.
- But some people have been offered a free year without buying anything.
- Worse, some buying new iPhones aren't being offered their free year.
When Apple TV+ launched on November 1 Apple said that anyone who bought an iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, or Apple TV would get a free year of access. Anyone who bought after September 10 should be good to go. But it seems some people who haven't bought anything are getting a free year, too.
We've seen multiple people taking to Twitter to share their unusually good luck and Trusted Reviews rounded some up as well. And I can't quite work out what's going on.
Got a free Apple TV+ trial for my “new iPhone” bought at launch in 2018? Ok Apple, sure I’ll take it #AppleTVPlus pic.twitter.com/ejrdiIIyUi— Benjamin Hinett (@The_Manoeuvre) November 1, 2019
I'm taking all of these tweets at face value because there's little reason for anyone to lie about such things. But what exactly is going on? I see a few possibilities.
- Apple's software isn't quite behaving itself properly – that wouldn't really be a shock right now – and something somewhere thinks these people bought qualifying hardware when they didn't.
- It's something to do with Family Sharing. Apple says the free year offer includes Family Sharing, so the iPhone 11 Pro I bought on launch day gets my whole family access to Apple TV+. Do these people have family members who qualify and that's why they're receiving the offer?
- It's possible these people don't realize that the offer includes more than iPhones. Did they pick up an Apple TV+? A new MacBook for school? It's certainly possible.
Thanks for this, also worked on my iPhone X bought in 2017!— James Cottrill (@JamesCottrill_) November 1, 2019
Worse, we've heard of people who should have received a free year, but didn't. If you fall into that unlucky group I'd suggest reaching out to Apple Support and telling them. They'll have you nose-deep in "For All Mankind" soon enough!
Just bought a new iPhone 11 Pro last week but the app only offers me 7 days free @AppleTVPlus trial... Anyone facing that too?— Dominik Stengele (@DominikStengele) November 1, 2019
So here we are. I've reached out to a couple of people who say they wrongly received a free year of Apple TV+ and I'll report back if I learn anything. But for now I'd love to know how you fared with this offer. Did you get a year of Apple TV+ when you shouldn't have? Let me know in the comments or our poll!
