Pershing Square Capital Management founder Bill Ackman says his firm bought 3.1 million Netflix shares which equated to around $1.1 billion at the time.

The move came as Netflix shares were reeling following poor market reaction to the company's recent quarterly subscriber growth numbers, making it the perfect time to buy. While shares were previously down, the buy saw them rebound during after-hours trading before settling 5% up.

Ackman told investors that the opportunity to buy Netflix shares at their reduced price was too good a chance to miss, according to a report by The Hollywood Reporter.