The popular movie, TV show, and documentary streamer Netflix has announced another price increase that will see all three of its plans jump by around 10%. The prices are in force now for new customers while those who are existing subscribers will see their prices change over time. Netflix did confirm that people will be given 30 days' notice before the price comes into effect on their accounts.

The new move means that customers on the Basic plan will see their subscription increase from $8.99 per month to $9.99, while the Standard plan jumps from $13.99 to $15.99. People who paid $17.99 for the all-singing and all-dancing Premium tier will now pay $19.99.

That Premium tier is likely to be the one that many people reading this are using. It enables 4K content and allows up to four people to stream content at the same time — perfect for families.