What you need to know
- Netflix is getting more expensive just a year after it last saw a price hike.
- Basic, Standard, and Premium tiers are seeing price increases of around 10%.
- A 4K Premium subscription now costs $19.99 per month.
The popular movie, TV show, and documentary streamer Netflix has announced another price increase that will see all three of its plans jump by around 10%. The prices are in force now for new customers while those who are existing subscribers will see their prices change over time. Netflix did confirm that people will be given 30 days' notice before the price comes into effect on their accounts.
The new move means that customers on the Basic plan will see their subscription increase from $8.99 per month to $9.99, while the Standard plan jumps from $13.99 to $15.99. People who paid $17.99 for the all-singing and all-dancing Premium tier will now pay $19.99.
That Premium tier is likely to be the one that many people reading this are using. It enables 4K content and allows up to four people to stream content at the same time — perfect for families.
Priced at $19.99 it's impossible to ignore the fact that Netflix's Premium subscription now costs four times that of Apple TV+. Yes, the catalogs are different in terms of the sheer amount of content available on Netflix but still, the price is indeed getting higher than many would like to pay.
Netflix is still one of the best Apple TV viewing experiences around and with so much content available it's impossible to ignore. But if you're looking to cut your cloth this year, Apple TV+ is a growing force that could immediately save you $15 each month.
