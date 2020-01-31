Today, The Pokémon Company announced that special Milcery are now showing up in Max Raid Battles in Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield. These Milcery began showing up yesterday and will be available through February 16, 2020 at 3:59 PM PST. Milcery is the most versatile Pokémon to exist with 64 different Evolutions based on how it is Evolved and which Sweet it is holding when it Evolves. If you capture one of these special Milcery, it will be holding one of two limited Sweets: either a Star Sweet or a Ribbon Sweet. In addition to holding a special Sweet, these Milcery will be capable of Gigantamaxing (a new technique introduced in Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield that allows a Pokémon to grow to enourmous heights, gain special attacks, and take on a whole new look) upon Evolution.

These special Milcery will only be available for a limited time and we have no idea how long it will be until players will have another chance at getting Star Sweets or Ribbon Sweets. They will be popping up in Pokémon Dens all over the Wild Area, so be sure you're checking each Den every day for your chance at this limited Pokémon.

Are you excited to battle and catch Milcery? Do you already have one? Drop us a comment below and be sure to check out our many Pokémon Sword and Shield guides so you too can be a Pokémon Master!