What you need to know
- Splatoon is a series of third-person shooters developed and published by Nintendo.
- To end its Nintendo Direct for February 2021, Nintendo shared a reveal trailer for Splatoon 3.
- It's coming to Nintendo Switch in 2022.
To cap off its Nintendo Direct for February 2021, Nintendo unveiled Splatoon 3. It's coming to the Nintendo Switch in 2022, with a new wasteland setting that wouldn't be out of place in Max Max.
You can check out the reveal trailer for Splatoon 3 below:
Depending on how it turns out, this could end up being one of the best Nintendo Switch games available. We'll be sure to cover any future updates as Nintendo shares more in the months to come.
