Star Ray Liotta has signed on to work alongside Taron Egerton and Paul Walter Hauser in Apple TV+ show In With The Devil. That's according to a new report by Deadline.

The six-episode series is based on James Keene and Hillel Levin's 2010 novel In With The Devil: A Fallen Hero, A Serial Killer, and A Dangerous Bargain for Redemption. And the way Deadline describes it, this sounds like a potentially awesome show.

Egerton plays Keene who was a standout young football player in Chicago headed for a pro career when a few turns in the wrong direction caught him a decade-long prison sentence with no chance of parole. The son of a Chicago cop (Liotta) was offered the chance to be sprung from prison and to redeem himself by ingratiating himself with a fellow inmate, a convicted murderer (Hauser), and getting him to confess to two murders. Liotta will play James' father, also named James Keene and known as Big Jim, a popular former ranking officer in the Kankakee police and fire departments who had influential friends in the highest reaches of state and local government. After Keene Jr.'s arrest, narcotics detectives tried to get him to divulge damaging information about his father, which he refused to do.

Sounds great to me!

