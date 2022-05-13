Apple TV+ has reportedly signed Star Trek star John Cho for a recurring role in the second season of the comedy show The Afterparty.

Cho will play a character called Ulysses, according to Deadline, with the second season of the popular show set to revolve around a death at a wedding. The Apple TV+ show saw its first season involve a death after a party — hence the name!

The Star Trek star will join a growing cast of big names that already includes Jack Whitehall, Ken Jeong, and many more.