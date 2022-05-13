What you need to know
- John Cho has reportedly signed on for the second season of The Afterparty.
- The first season of The Afterparty is now available to stream on Apple TV+.
Apple TV+ has reportedly signed Star Trek star John Cho for a recurring role in the second season of the comedy show The Afterparty.
Cho will play a character called Ulysses, according to Deadline, with the second season of the popular show set to revolve around a death at a wedding. The Apple TV+ show saw its first season involve a death after a party — hence the name!
The Star Trek star will join a growing cast of big names that already includes Jack Whitehall, Ken Jeong, and many more.
Cho, who has been tapped as a series regular, joins fellow new cast members Elizabeth Perkins, Zach Woods, Paul Walter Hauser, Poppy Liu, Anna Konkle, Jack Whitehall, Ken Jeong and Vivian Wu, as well as returning stars Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson and Zoë Chao.
There is currently no indication of when we can expect the second season of The Afterparty to arrive on our screens, but it's definitely one to look forward to. Those who have yet to take the first season in can fix that right now — it's available to stream so long as you have an Apple TV+ or Apple One subscription.
If you want to enjoy The Afterparty in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today. Failing that, Apple TV+ can be streamed on just about anything with an internet connection including game consoles, smart televisions, and more.
