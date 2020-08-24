If you want to up the security of your home then you need to take a look at Ring's discounted Stick Up Cam at Woot. It's offered in used condition there for just $50 today only.

Considering a refurbished model goes for $80 and the camera sells for up to $100 brand new, this is one of the best Ring deals out there right now. The discount is available on both the battery-powered and wired versions, though the deal expires at the end of the day or when sold out.

Home safe home Ring Stick Up Cam HD security camera The camera, offered in used condition, records in 1080p resolution and uses infrared LEDs to record in low lighting conditions. The lens also has a 115-degree horizontal field of view with adjustable motion detection. There's two-way audio, too. $49.99 $79.99 $30 off See at Woot

The Stick Up Cam is a wireless camera that gives it the flexibility to basically go anywhere. Put it indoors or outside and keep an eye on the things that are important to you. The camera records in 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution, so you get high definition video no matter where you put it. Plus, the lens has a 115-degree horizontal field of view. That's wide enough to capture a lot of area in front of it and get everything you need on camera.

Other features include infrared LEDs that record in low-light conditions. There is also two-way audio with a speaker and a mic, so you can both hear what's going on and speak through the camera to the other side. Use it to talk to visitors and let them know what's up or scare off intruders who don't belong there and let them know you've recorded them.

You can use your Android or iOS smartphone and the free app to enable remote viewing from literally anywhere including Live View of whatever your camera is looking at. You'll also get notifications based on what you set up. If connected to your wireless network, you can control the camera with Amazon Alexa voice commands and see what your camera sees via devices like the Echo Show.

While you'll definitely want to make sure your camera is placed on a flat surface, you do have several options thanks to the included versatile mounting bracket. There's even a separate ceiling mount you can buy for attaching it that way. The camera comes with a 90-day warranty.