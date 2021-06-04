"Lisey's Story" has officially premiered on Apple TV+.

The series, which has been adapted from the Stephen King novel by the same name, tells the story of Lisey Landon who must face the memories of her marriage two years after her husband passes away. Julianne Moore and Clive Owen star in the new series.

Based on the best-selling novel by Stephen King, and adapted by the author himself, "Lisey's Story" is a deeply personal thriller that follows Lisey Landon (Academy Award winner Julianne Moore) two years after the death of her husband, famous novelist Scott Landon (Academy Award nominee Clive Owen). A series of unsettling events causes Lisey to face memories of her marriage to Scott that she has deliberately blocked out of her mind.

If you want to get a taste of what you'll be in for with the new series, you can check out the official trailer below: