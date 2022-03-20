What you need to know
- The second season of "Stillwater" is now streaming on Apple TV+.
- Apple has released a new clip called "Shorts | Yoga Poses for Kids."
- All six episodes are now streaming.
The second season of "Stillwater" is now streaming on Apple TV+ and, to celebrate the premiere over the weekend, Apple has released a new clip titled "Shorts | Yoga Poses for Kids."
The clip features Stillwater teaching the siblings how to learn the practice of yoga. You can check out the new clip below:
Learning yoga takes times...and practice! Stillwater is the perfect mindful instructor for Addy, Michael, Karl. New episodes of Stillwater are now streaming on Apple TV+.
All six episodes of the second season of "Stillwater" are now streaming. A seventh episode, titled "One Drop Makes an Ocean," will debut on Friday, April 15.
The series centers on siblings Karl, Addy and Michael, who encounter everyday challenges — big and small — which sometimes feel insurmountable. Fortunately for these three, they have Stillwater, a wise panda, as their next-door neighbor. Through his example, stories and gentle humor, Stillwater gives the children a deeper understanding of their feelings as well as tools that help them face their own day-to-day challenges.
In the special Earth Day episode, Stillwater shows the kids his worm farm and other things he does to live green, which inspires them to come up with more ways to help the Earth.
"Stillwater" is based on the award-winning and bestselling Scholastic book Zen Shorts by Jon J Muth, which spawned additional popular titles featuring the wise panda Stillwater, and is produced by Gaumont and Scholastic Entertainment. The series is executive produced by Sidonie Dumas, Christophe Riandee, Nicolas Atlan, Terry Kalagian, Iole Lucchese, Caitlin Friedman, Jef Kaminsky and Rob Hoegee, and features the voice talents of James Sie, Eva Binder, Tucker Chandler and Judah Mackey.
If you haven't seen the official trailer for the new season, check it out below:
The second season of "Stillwater" is now streaming on Apple TV+. It adds to the growing list of shows and movies on Apple's streaming service. If you want to enjoy the series in the best quality possible, check out our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2022.
