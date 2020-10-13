There are literally thousands of games that you can purchase for your Nintendo Switch , with many of them being sold exclusively on the eShop. If you're going that route, you should definitely have a large capacity microSD card for your Switch (some of those games can be big!), and this SanDisk 256GB microSD card is at a great price for Prime Day.

While there are plenty of games for the Nintendo Switch that you can find physical copies of, there's the issue of limited stock on those games in stores, as well as additional physical clutter. I actually prefer digital downloads for my consoles, because I don't have to deal with switching out game cartridges or discs, and it's less clutter to have around the house. But if you're going to go the digital download route, you're going to need a lot of additional storage space. The Nintendo Switch itself only has about 32GB of storage, which is practically nothing. So you want to expand your storage space with a microSD card, and this SanDisk 256GB microSD card is a great option, and it's specially decorated for Nintendo.

This officially licensed Nintendo Switch microSD card is bright yellow with the Super Star from Mario on it. With 256GB of space, you're expanding your available storage by quite a lot, so you can download and purchase more games without having to worry about "do I have enough room for this?" or "what do I need to delete to make room for this new game?" Plus, with this much space, you can also take plenty of screenshots and capture gameplay video to share on your social media feeds, because we all want to know what great adventures you're up to. This microSD card had read speeds up to 100MB/s and write speeds of 90MB/s, so it's pretty fast.

Having more space for digital downloads is always a good idea for the Nintendo Switch, especially if you travel with it often. After all, if all of your favorite games are digitally downloaded on your console, you can bring your entire library with you, without having to worry about where to store your games. It just makes life so much simpler!