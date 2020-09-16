Super Mario 64 EnemiesSource: iMore

There are dozens of enemies in Super Mario 64 — the first of the three classic games found in Super Mario 3D All-Stars. As our favorite plumber makes his way through Princess Peach's castle, he'll need to either defeat Bowser's minions or find the best way to move past them. Here's every enemy in Super Mario 64, along with an explanation of how to kill them or how best to dodge them.

We can also help you by teaching you how to defeat all bosses in Super Mario 64.

All enemies and creatures in Super Mario 64

Enemies are listed in alphabetical order and include a description.

Image Name Description Can it be defeated?
Super Mario 64 Amp Amp Electrical enemies that circulate around in circles around objects like pillars and poles. No, dodge around it and continue on without getting electricuted.
Super Mario 64 Beach Koopa Beach Koopa This is a regular Koopa who has lost its shell and is seen wearing an undershirt. Yes, jump on it or run it over with its stolen shell.
Super Mario 64 Big Boo Big Boo Ghosts that are much larger than regular Boos. Yes, kick or ground-pound on its head.
Super Mario 64 Big Piranha Plant Big Fire Piranha Extra large plants, similar to venus fly traps, that blow fireballs Yes, punch or kick it.
Super Mario 64 Big Goomba Big Goomba An enormous brown mushroom with brown shoes. Yes, jump on its head
Super Mario 64 Bob Omb Bob-omb A wind-up bomb with white eyes. Yes, pick it up and throw it.
Super Mario 64 Bomb Bomp Sliding stones with eyes on them that attempt to push Mario off of ledges. No, jump around it and avoid its movements.
Super Mario 64 Boo Boo White ghosts with a spherical shape. Yes, jump on its head or ground-pound it.
Super Mario 64 Bookend Bookend Books with teeth that pop out of bookshelves and try to bite Mario. Yes, jump up and hit it while it's over your head
Super Mario 64 Bub Bub (Cheep Cheep) A small orange fish that peacefully swims around in the ocean. No, there's no reason to hurt it either.
Super Mario 64 Bubba Bubba A large fish with orange scales and sunglasses that chases after Mario and attempts to bite him if he gets close. If eaten, Mario loses a life. No, swim away from it and get to shore.
Super Mario 64 Bullet Bills Bullet Bill Missiles that home in on Mario's position and follow him around before exploding. Yes, get it to run into a wall and it will explode.
Super Mario 64 Bully Bully Spherical creatures horns who try to bump Mario off ledges. Yes, jump on them or kick them ot push them backwards until they fall of the ledge.
Super Mario 64 Butterfly Butterfly Purple bugs that flitter around in some levels. Yes, punch it to destroy it. It might drop a 1-Up or it might turn into a bomb and follow you around until it explodes.
Super Mario 64 Chain Chomp Chain Chomp A large black ball on a chain makes dog-like noises. Sort of. Ground-pound the it's connected to and it will run away.
Super Mario 64 Chair Chair Floating wooden pieces of furniture that fly throughthe air and try to hit Mario. Yes, dodge out of the way and they will get smashed to pieces.
Super Mario 64 Chukya Chuckya A spherical creature with purple hue and red hands who will chase after Mario. If the plumber is caught, it will throw him. Yes, grab him from behind and throw him.
Super Mario 64 Clam Clam Pink shells that open and close at the bottom of the ocean. They often house Coins or 1-Ups. No, wait for it to open its mouth and then quickly swipe its contents.
Super Mario 64 Piranha Plant Fire Piranha A small venus fly trap-like plant that can breath fireballs. Yes, punch it or kick it.
Super Mario 64 Fly Guy Fly Guy Shy Guys with propellers in their heads who fly around and spit fireballs. Yes, jump on its head when it swoops down.
Super Mario 64 Fwoosh Fwoosh A white cloud that blows air when Mario approaches, attempting to push the plumber off course. No, dodge around the wind it blows and be careful not to fall off course.
Super Mario 64 Goomba Goomba Small brown mushroom creatures with brown shoes. Yes, jump on its head.
Super Mario 64 Grindel Grindel Mummified Thwomps that rise into the air before slamming on the ground. No, wait for it to move out of the way and then quickly pass through its path.
Super Mario 64 Heave Ho Heave-Ho Wind-up toys that hold a tray in their hands. If Mario steps on the tray, it will fling the plumber behind it. No, use it to get Mario to a higher level.
Super Mario 64 Klepto Klepto A large condor that will steal Mario's hat if the plumber gets too close. No, but players can stun it by jumping on it.
Super Mario 64 Koopa Koopa Troopa Green, turtle-like creatures with removable shells. Yes, jump on its back to remove the shell and then hit it again to destroy it.
Super Mario 64 Lakitu Lakitu Koopas that wear goggles over thier eyes and ride clouds about. If Mario gets close, they throw Spikey at him. Yes, jump on top of it.
Super Mario 64 Lava Bubble Lava Bubble A fireball that jumps in and out of lava. No, dodge around it.
Super Mario 64 Mad Piano Mad Piano A large grand piano with teeth around its lid. No, quickly move past it.
Super Mario 64 Manta Manta A peaceful creature that resembles a manta ray and leaves trails of blue rings behind it. No, simply swim close behindit through the blue rings it leaves.
Super Mario 64 Mips MIPS A yellow bunny who hops around the castle basement. Sort of. If you catch MIPS, he will give you a Star, but won't die.
Super Mario 64 Moneybags Moneybags A zippered coin purse with feet. Yes, If Mario jumps on it before it disappears he will gain five Coins.
Super Mario 64 Monty Mole Monty Mole A rodent who burrows into the ground and throws rocks at Mario. Yes, jump on its head when it pokes out of the ground.
Super Mario 64 Mr Blizzard Mr. Blizzard Snowmen who spin around and throw snowballs with one hand. Yes, run around it until it falls over.
Super Mario 64 Mr I Mr. I An enormous eyeball with a blue iris that spins around in place and shoots pink bubbles. Yes, run around it in circles until it falls over.
Super Mario 64 Pikey Pokey Tall, cactus-like creatures found in the desert. Yes, punch it, kick it, or throw a Bob-omb at it.
Super Mario 64 Scuttlebug Scuttlebug Orange and red spiders that walk about in the Hazy Maze Cave. Yes, jump on top of it.
Super Mario 64 Skeeter Skeeter Water spiders with blue bodies. Yes, jump on their backs.
Super Mario 64 Snuffit Snufit Floating creatures with gas masks who shoot small bullets. Yes, jump on its head when it swoops down.
Super Mario 64 Spindel Spindel A cylindrical type of Thwomp that also has a mummified look to it like a Grindle. No, jump over it and continue on your way.
Super Mario 64 Spindrift Spindrift Hovering enemies with pink flowers surrounding their white heads. Yes, jump on their heads to defeat them and send Mario spinning slowly through the air.
Super Mario 64 Spiny Spiny A turtle-like creature with a spikey red shell that walks on all fours. Sort of. They can be punched off ledges, but Mario will receive no reward for doing so.
Super Mario 64 Sushi Sushi A blue shark that swims around in Dire, Dire Docks. It won't chase Mario, but the plumber will be hurt if he touches this shark. No, avoid it when swimming in the area.
Super Mario 64 Swoop Swooper Blue and purple bats that hang from the cieling and swoop down when Mario draws close. Yes, punch it or jump on it.
Super Mario 64 Thwomp Thwomp Stone creatures that rise into the air before smashing back down again. No, dodge around it when there's a safe opening.
Super Mario 64 Tox Box Tox Box Metal boxes with faces on them that have one open side. They roll around and attempt to smash Mario. No, move out of their way or allow them to roll over you when it's safe.
Super Mario 64 Ukkiki Ukkiki A small monkey who will try to steal Mario's hat. Yes, punch at him while at the top of the mountain to get your hat back in Tall, Tall Moutain.
Super Mario 64 Unagi Unagi the Eel Large red eel that lives in the Jolly Roger Bay. No, swim out of its way when it's moving about.
Super Mario 64 Whomp Whomp A rectangular stone creature that wobbles around and attempts to smash Mario. Yes, run in front of it so that it belly flops then ground-pound on its back.

All enemies in Super Mario 64

To defeat the various enemies in Super Mario 64, our favorite plumber will need to use the proper moves. Things get a little more complicated when it comes to Super Mario 64's bosses. But we can help you there too.

