Amp Electrical enemies that circulate around in circles around objects like pillars and poles. No, dodge around it and continue on without getting electricuted.

Beach Koopa This is a regular Koopa who has lost its shell and is seen wearing an undershirt. Yes, jump on it or run it over with its stolen shell.

Big Boo Ghosts that are much larger than regular Boos. Yes, kick or ground-pound on its head.

Big Fire Piranha Extra large plants, similar to venus fly traps, that blow fireballs Yes, punch or kick it.

Big Goomba An enormous brown mushroom with brown shoes. Yes, jump on its head

Bob-omb A wind-up bomb with white eyes. Yes, pick it up and throw it.

Bomp Sliding stones with eyes on them that attempt to push Mario off of ledges. No, jump around it and avoid its movements.

Boo White ghosts with a spherical shape. Yes, jump on its head or ground-pound it.

Bookend Books with teeth that pop out of bookshelves and try to bite Mario. Yes, jump up and hit it while it's over your head

Bub (Cheep Cheep) A small orange fish that peacefully swims around in the ocean. No, there's no reason to hurt it either.

Bubba A large fish with orange scales and sunglasses that chases after Mario and attempts to bite him if he gets close. If eaten, Mario loses a life. No, swim away from it and get to shore.

Bullet Bill Missiles that home in on Mario's position and follow him around before exploding. Yes, get it to run into a wall and it will explode.

Bully Spherical creatures horns who try to bump Mario off ledges. Yes, jump on them or kick them ot push them backwards until they fall of the ledge.

Butterfly Purple bugs that flitter around in some levels. Yes, punch it to destroy it. It might drop a 1-Up or it might turn into a bomb and follow you around until it explodes.

Chain Chomp A large black ball on a chain makes dog-like noises. Sort of. Ground-pound the it's connected to and it will run away.

Chair Floating wooden pieces of furniture that fly throughthe air and try to hit Mario. Yes, dodge out of the way and they will get smashed to pieces.

Chuckya A spherical creature with purple hue and red hands who will chase after Mario. If the plumber is caught, it will throw him. Yes, grab him from behind and throw him.

Clam Pink shells that open and close at the bottom of the ocean. They often house Coins or 1-Ups. No, wait for it to open its mouth and then quickly swipe its contents.

Fire Piranha A small venus fly trap-like plant that can breath fireballs. Yes, punch it or kick it.

Fly Guy Shy Guys with propellers in their heads who fly around and spit fireballs. Yes, jump on its head when it swoops down.

Fwoosh A white cloud that blows air when Mario approaches, attempting to push the plumber off course. No, dodge around the wind it blows and be careful not to fall off course.

Goomba Small brown mushroom creatures with brown shoes. Yes, jump on its head.

Grindel Mummified Thwomps that rise into the air before slamming on the ground. No, wait for it to move out of the way and then quickly pass through its path.

Heave-Ho Wind-up toys that hold a tray in their hands. If Mario steps on the tray, it will fling the plumber behind it. No, use it to get Mario to a higher level.

Klepto A large condor that will steal Mario's hat if the plumber gets too close. No, but players can stun it by jumping on it.

Koopa Troopa Green, turtle-like creatures with removable shells. Yes, jump on its back to remove the shell and then hit it again to destroy it.

Lakitu Koopas that wear goggles over thier eyes and ride clouds about. If Mario gets close, they throw Spikey at him. Yes, jump on top of it.

Lava Bubble A fireball that jumps in and out of lava. No, dodge around it.

Mad Piano A large grand piano with teeth around its lid. No, quickly move past it.

Manta A peaceful creature that resembles a manta ray and leaves trails of blue rings behind it. No, simply swim close behindit through the blue rings it leaves.

MIPS A yellow bunny who hops around the castle basement. Sort of. If you catch MIPS, he will give you a Star, but won't die.

Moneybags A zippered coin purse with feet. Yes, If Mario jumps on it before it disappears he will gain five Coins.

Monty Mole A rodent who burrows into the ground and throws rocks at Mario. Yes, jump on its head when it pokes out of the ground.

Mr. Blizzard Snowmen who spin around and throw snowballs with one hand. Yes, run around it until it falls over.

Mr. I An enormous eyeball with a blue iris that spins around in place and shoots pink bubbles. Yes, run around it in circles until it falls over.

Pokey Tall, cactus-like creatures found in the desert. Yes, punch it, kick it, or throw a Bob-omb at it.

Scuttlebug Orange and red spiders that walk about in the Hazy Maze Cave. Yes, jump on top of it.

Skeeter Water spiders with blue bodies. Yes, jump on their backs.

Snufit Floating creatures with gas masks who shoot small bullets. Yes, jump on its head when it swoops down.

Spindel A cylindrical type of Thwomp that also has a mummified look to it like a Grindle. No, jump over it and continue on your way.

Spindrift Hovering enemies with pink flowers surrounding their white heads. Yes, jump on their heads to defeat them and send Mario spinning slowly through the air.

Spiny A turtle-like creature with a spikey red shell that walks on all fours. Sort of. They can be punched off ledges, but Mario will receive no reward for doing so.

Sushi A blue shark that swims around in Dire, Dire Docks. It won't chase Mario, but the plumber will be hurt if he touches this shark. No, avoid it when swimming in the area.

Swooper Blue and purple bats that hang from the cieling and swoop down when Mario draws close. Yes, punch it or jump on it.

Thwomp Stone creatures that rise into the air before smashing back down again. No, dodge around it when there's a safe opening.

Tox Box Metal boxes with faces on them that have one open side. They roll around and attempt to smash Mario. No, move out of their way or allow them to roll over you when it's safe.

Ukkiki A small monkey who will try to steal Mario's hat. Yes, punch at him while at the top of the mountain to get your hat back in Tall, Tall Moutain.

Unagi the Eel Large red eel that lives in the Jolly Roger Bay. No, swim out of its way when it's moving about.