Nintendo Switch owners will get to relive the glory of Mario's past 3D adventures when Super Mario 3D All-Stars releases on Sept. 18. Included in the bundle is Super Mario Sunshine, which introduced Mario to the sun-drenched vacation getwaway, Isle Delfino. And like any good vacation spot, there's plenty of souvenirs to be found on the beaches and boardwalks. To familiarize yourself with the items in the game, we've put together a list of all of the items found in the Super Mario Sunshine.
Three classic Mario adventures
Super Mario 3D All-Stars
Revist these classics
Super Mario 3D All-Stars is a perfect way to revisit three classic Mario adventures, or experience them for the first time. With higher resolutions and presented in widescreen, there's no better way to play these classics than on your Nintendo Switch.
Key Items
These items appear throughout the game on many different occasions and will help Mario on his mission to clean up Isle Delfino.
Coins
Coins have long been the currency in the Mushroom Kingdom and this is no different on Isle Delfino. There's a variety of different colored coins to be found on the island.
Fruit
Fruit is scattered all over Isle Delfino and are mainly used to feed Yoshi. When Yoshi eats one, he changes color. There are six types of fruit native to the island.
Nozzle Box
The color coded Nozzle Box contains different nozzles that you can attach to FLUDD. You start with the hover nozzle, but the rocket and turbo nozzle become available as you progress through the game.
Fun in the sun
Super Mario Sunshine is a fun and unique adventure, and thanks to an update in resolution and wide-screen support, there's no better way to play than on Nintendo Switch. Experience these classics however you'd like, but remember that Super Mario 3D All-Stars won't be around for long. The collection disappears at the end of March 2021, so be sure to grab a copy when it releases on Sept. 18 2020.
Do you prefer the tropical Super Mario Sunshine, the planet hopping Super Mario Galaxy, or the original Super Mario 64? And which do you plan on playing first? Let us know in the comments.
Three classic Mario adventures
Super Mario 3D All-Stars
Revist these classics
Super Mario 3D All-Stars is a perfect way to revisit three classic Mario adventures, or experience them for the first time. With higher resolutions and presented in widescreen, there's no better way to play these classics than on your Nintendo Switch.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
You can now buy a shiny Apple Watch on Apple Card monthly installments
Buyers can now pick up an Apple Watch using Apple Card monthly payments for the first time.
Nintendo Direct Mini for third-parties coming September 17, 7 am PT
Ready for the next big announcement from Nintendo? Here's what you need to know!
Apple: Epic Games' strategy is to bully other platforms for its own gain
Apple has told a court that Epic Games has a strategy of bullying other platforms for its own gain under the guise of being 'pro-gamer'.
Every amiibo compatible with The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is one of the best games on the Nintendo Switch. To get more out of your game, along with a high-quality figurine, check out our list of compatible Zelda amiibo.