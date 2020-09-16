Nintendo Switch owners will get to relive the glory of Mario's past 3D adventures when Super Mario 3D All-Stars releases on Sept. 18. Included in the bundle is Super Mario Sunshine, which introduced Mario to the sun-drenched vacation getwaway, Isle Delfino. And like any good vacation spot, there's plenty of souvenirs to be found on the beaches and boardwalks. To familiarize yourself with the items in the game, we've put together a list of all of the items found in the Super Mario Sunshine.

Key Items These items appear throughout the game on many different occasions and will help Mario on his mission to clean up Isle Delfino.

Name Description Gameplay Image Shine Sprite Shine Sprites embody the power of the sun and their energy sustains Isle Delfino and its inhabitants. Upon arriving on Isle Delfino, Mario is mistaken for a doppelganger and is tasked with collecting Shine Sprites and restoring Isle Delfino to its former glory. Yoshi Egg These Yoshi eggs are found scattered around Isle Delfino, thinking about fruit. Bring them the fruit they're thinking of and they'll hatch. Water Barrel Water Barrels that can be picked up and tossed at large amounts of goop to wash it away. You can also ground pound the barrels to refill FLUDDs tank. Water Bottles Water Bottles come in two sizes: small and large. Finding a small one will replenish half of FLUDDs water tank and a large bottle will refill the whole tank. 1-Up Mushroom The only mushroom to appear in Super Mario Sunshine (if you don't count the Toads). Collecting one will replenish Mario's health and F.L.U.D.D.'s water tank, as well as give Mario an extra life.

Coins Coins have long been the currency in the Mushroom Kingdom and this is no different on Isle Delfino. There's a variety of different colored coins to be found on the island. Get an iPhone SE with Mint Mobile service for $30/mo

Name Description Gameplay Image Gold Coin The Gold Coin is a staple of the Mario series, and Super Mario Sunshine no different. In addition to replenishing one health point when collected, collecting 50 coins will net you an extra life, while collecting 100 will grant you a Shine Sprite. Red Coin Several episodes require Mario to collect a certain number of red coins to earn a Shine. Collecting one red coin also recovers two health points. Blue Coin Blue Coins act as a sort of currency on Isle Delfino. Trade in 10 of them at the boat house and you'll be rewarded with a Shine Sprite. Collecting one recovers two health points.

Fruit Fruit is scattered all over Isle Delfino and are mainly used to feed Yoshi. When Yoshi eats one, he changes color. There are six types of fruit native to the island.

Name Description Gameplay Image Banana All these bananas and not a Kong in sight. When Yoshi eats these, he turns pink and spits pink juice. Coconut A vacation staple. When Yoshi eats one, he turns pink and spits pink juice. Pineapple Some might consider Pineapples to be the perfect fruit. When Yoshi eats one, he turns orange and spits orange juice. Papaya Papayas are one of the world's healthiest fruits. When Yoshi eats one, he turns orange and spits orange juice. Durian A fruit known for its spiky skin and rank odor. Yoshi doesn't seem to mind. When he eats on, he turns purple and spits purple juice. Chili Peppers Did you know that Chili Peppers are a fruit?! When Yoshi eats one, he turns purple and spits purple juice.

Nozzle Box The color coded Nozzle Box contains different nozzles that you can attach to FLUDD. You start with the hover nozzle, but the rocket and turbo nozzle become available as you progress through the game.

Name Description Gameplay Image Hover Nozzle This is the F.L.U.D.D.'s default nozzle. As the name suggests, this nozzle helps Mario hover so long as FLUDD has got water in his tank Turbo Nozzle Attaching the Turbo Nozzle to F.L.U.D.D. enables Mario to run at super speeds. He can even run across water! Just watch your water tank and any walls that will stop you in your tracks. Rocket Nozzle Equipping the Rocket Nozzle lets Mario blast straight up in the air. When he's up high, Mario can propel himself back to earth with a Super Ground Pound.

Fun in the sun Super Mario Sunshine is a fun and unique adventure, and thanks to an update in resolution and wide-screen support, there's no better way to play than on Nintendo Switch. Experience these classics however you'd like, but remember that Super Mario 3D All-Stars won't be around for long. The collection disappears at the end of March 2021, so be sure to grab a copy when it releases on Sept. 18 2020. Do you prefer the tropical Super Mario Sunshine, the planet hopping Super Mario Galaxy, or the original Super Mario 64? And which do you plan on playing first? Let us know in the comments.