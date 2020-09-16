Mario will need to make use of all of the power-ups in Super Mario Galaxy, so he can transform and collect Stars. This is the third title that comes in Super Mario 3D All-Stars, so it features items and abilities not previously seen in the Mario universe. But just what exactly are all of these abilities? We're here to help. Without further ado, here are all power-ups and transformations in Super Mario Galaxy.
All power-ups and transformations in Super Mario Galaxy
Power-ups allow Mario to reach places he normally cannot. Here are all of the power-ups you'll find in Super Mario Galaxy, listed in alphabetical order.
|Power-up
|Transformation
|Description
|Bee Mushroom
|Bee Mario
|Mario can hover for a short period of time. When he touches the ground, his stamina guage replenishes. He can also climb up honeycomb walls as well as land on clouds and flowers. When he gets damaged or touches water, Mario returns to normal.
|Boo Mushroom
|Boo Mario
|Mario becomes a transparent, hovering ghost who can move through bars and certain walls. He returns to normal if he takes damage, comes into light, or touches another Boo.
|Fire Flower
|Fire Mario
|Mario's clothes change colors and he can throw fireballs.
|Red Star
|Flying Mario
|Allows Mario to fly for a short amount of time.
|Ice Flower
|Ice Mario
|Mario takes on an icy form which allows him to walk on water or lava for a short amount of time.
|Rainbow Star
|Rainbow Mario
|Makes Mario run faster, defeat any enemy he touches, and makes Mario invincible for a short period of time.
|Spring Mushroom
|Spring Mario
|Makes it so Mario bounces around instead of walking and automatically wall jumps when he touches a wall. He'll return to normal if he takes damage or touches water.
Now you know everything that this mustachioed man can do thanks to the help of a few power-ups and all transformations in Super Mario Galaxy! Good luck with your game and your walk down memory lane (or your first time!) I hope you can easily collect all of the Stars you seek.
