The first and oldest game in Super Mario 3D All-Stars is Super Mario 64. As you make your way through Princess Peach's castle and collect Power Stars, you'll end up encountering a total of 13 bosses along the way. Just note that some of these bosses can only be reached once you've acquired a certain number of Stars in Super Mario 64. Having trouble defeating them? We're here to help. Here's how to beat every boss in Super Mario 64.

Big Bob-omb on the Summit Boss 1: King Bob-omb from Bob-omb Battlefield

How to get to the boss King Bob-omb is found at the very top of the mountain at Bob-omb Battlefield. To get to him, run up the dirt path and head up the wooden ramp. Turn to the left and pass the Chain Chomp. Now go over the teeter-totter bridge and up the stairs. Pass through the opening in the gate and dodge around the rolling iron balls. Continue to make your way up the mountain until you see the King. Get an iPhone SE with Mint Mobile service for $30/mo How to defeat the boss Bob-omb is a slow mover, so all you have to do is run a wide circle around him to get directly behind him. Now, grab and throw him. Repeat this three times. Just be careful, if he grabs hold of you, he'll try to throw you. Defeating him will earn you a Star. Chip Off Whomp's Back Boss 2: Whomp King from Whomp's Fortress

How to get to the boss The Whomp King is located at the top of the fortress. To get to him, head past the white blocks jutting out from the cliff and then go up the white stone stairs. Keep going past the two piranha plants being careful not to fall off the various platforms. When you get to the rotating platform, wait for it to come your way, then jump on it and immediately move to the center. Stay there until it rotates around to the other side then continue on. Make your way around the fortress and then up the checkered yellow and black elevator. Whomp King will be waiting for you there. How to defeat the boss Whomp King will try to belly flop on Mario to hurt him. To defeat him, you need to use this against him. Run directly in front of him and then quickly move out of the way. He'll fall face-first onto the ground. While his back is exposed, jump on top of him and ground-pound. After doing this three times, he will be defeated. Secret Castle Star Boss 3: Bowser (Round 1) from Dark World

How to get to the boss As you walked into Peach's castle, you probably noticed a double door on the upper left side of the room that has a large Star on it. Bowser is waiting for you beyond this point, however, you'll need to have collected at least eight Stars from the previous levels in order to unlock this door. Once you can pass through, head towards the painting of Peach and fall into the trap door. Now that you're in the level make your way to the end where a large green pipe is waiting for you. Jump into the pipe to begin the Bowser boss fight. By the way, you can earn one of the Castle Secret Stars by collecting all of the Red Coins in this area. How to defeat the boss Bowser can be defeated similarly to how you defeated Big Bob-omb. He moves slowly, so make a wide circle around him and then grab his tail from behind. Now rotate the joystick to gain some momentum and fling him when he's pointing in the direction of one of the spikey mines surrounding the battle area. This might take a few attempts, but keep trying. All you have to do is get him to hit one of these explosives, and then he'll roll over in the middle of the arena. Talk to him to end the battle and get the basement key. Boil the Big Bully Boss 4: Big Bully from Lethal Lava Land

How to get to the boss To get to Big Bully, head right around the volcano and then cross the gray platforms that are rising and sinking in the lava. Wind around the M-shaped island, and you'll come to four square platforms, also rising and falling. When it's safe, get yourself to the farthest one on the upper left and then jump on the cage platform that's moving back and forth beyond it. Ride this cage to the left, and then you'll come face to face with Big Bully. How to defeat the boss Big Bully will attempt to knock you into the lava. To defeat him, you must beat him at his own game. When you get near enough, either kick him or jump on him to make him move backward. Repeat until he falls off of the brown ledge. Stand Tall on the Four Pillars Boss 5: Eyerok from Shifting Sand Land

How to get to the boss In order to reach Shifting Sand Land, enter the door to the left of the stairs at the start of Peach's Castle. Go down into the basement and go right. When you see the Lethal Lava Land painting, go left. It will look like you've come to a dead-end, but jump into the wall, and you'll be taken to Shifting Sand Land. Now that you've entered the course, make your way to the Red ! Block on either the stone pavilion or on the right side of the quicksand maze. Use the Wing Cap to land on each of the four pillars. The top of the pyramid will spin off, revealing a hole. Now jump into the hole. How to defeat the boss To defeat the two Eyeroks, wait for them to stand upright and wiggler their finger while their eye is open. Now punch or kick the eye. Dodge their attacks as they try to smash you or swipe you off the ledge. They will die after you hit each of them three times. Go on a Ghost Hunt Boss 6: Big Boo (Round 1) from Big Boo's Haunt

How to get to the boss: To get to the first Big Boo boss battle, you'll first need to defeat all of the regular Boos in the mansion. Here's where you'll find them. How to defeat the boss: Boo 1: Enter the mansion and enter the first door on the right. Jump above the Boo and then ground-pound to make it disappear.

Enter the mansion and enter the first door on the right. Jump above the Boo and then ground-pound to make it disappear. Boo 2 : Jump over the gaps in the room where you found the first Boo and enter the door on the other side. You'll find another Boo in this room.

: Jump over the gaps in the room where you found the first Boo and enter the door on the other side. You'll find another Boo in this room. Boos 3 & 4 : Head back to the main entryway and then enter the door just to the left of the entrance. Hit the Blue ! Block to get the Vanish Cap and then quickly walk through the large Boo poster. Two Boos are waiting for you in this room.

: Head back to the main entryway and then enter the door just to the left of the entrance. Hit the Blue ! Block to get the Vanish Cap and then quickly walk through the large Boo poster. Two Boos are waiting for you in this room. Boo 5: Once more, head to the mansion's main entryway. Now head to the door in the back left of the room. There's a Mr. I here as well as a Boo. To defeat Mr. I, simply run circles around him, and he'll fall over. Big Boo: Head back to the mansion entryway area, and you'll see Big Boo. Jump high enough over him either with a double jump or a backflip and then ground-pound. You'll need to do this three times to defeat him. Ride Big Boo's Merry-Go-Round Boss 7: Big Boo (Round 2) from Big Boo's Haunt

How to get to the boss: Upon entering the Big Boo's Haunt level, head to the left and go into the shack. Take the red elevator down and then wand enter the door. Head straight through the following door and then wind your way through this next section until you see a door on your right. Enter, and you'll find yourself in a room with a rotating floor and Boo posters on the walls. Boos will start coming out of the walls towards you. Gound-pound each of the five Boos that comes your way, and then Big Boo will appear. How to defeat the boss: As before, you need to jump high enough over him that you can ground-pound. You can do this by backflipping or double jumping. After you've hit him three times, he'll be defeated. Big Boo's Balcony Boss 8: Big Boo (Round 3) from Big Boo's Haunt

How to get to the boss: Enter the mansion and go up the stairs. Take the door on the far right. You'll come into a room with a bookshelf on your left and a wooden platform on the back right. Get on the platform and wall jump on to the ledge above the door you just entered. Now head through the door. In the next room, head through the double doors on the right of the Blue Coin Button. Big Boo will be waiting for you on the other side. How to defeat the boss: Once again, jump high enough over Big Boo that ground-pound him. Just make sure not to fall off the balcony in the process. After you've hit him three times, he'll be defeated. The Star will appear on the roof above you. To get it, long jump to the roof on your right and then head up to the top. Next, slide down onto the section holding the Star. Eye to Eye in the Secret Room Boss 9: Big Mr. I from Big Boo's Haunt

How to get to the boss: Get into the mansion once more and then enter the room on the right. Walk around the bookshelf and head to the door further in, but be careful not to step on the trap door in the center of the red carpet. In the next room, hit the Blue ! Block and get a Vanish Cap. Now head through the Blue Boo poster. Now, quickly make your way back to the room with the trap door. Wind around the bookshelves and jump up to the platform above you. There's another Boo poster in here. Head through it while still transparent, and you'll come face to eye with Mr. I. How to defeat the boss: There' also a Boo in here. To make things easier, you might want to ground-pound the Boo first. To defeat Mr. I, simply run circles around him until his eye rolls back, and he dies. After defeating him, a Star will appear. Castle Secret Star Boss 10: Bowser (Round 2) from Fire Sea

How to get to the boss: You'll need to have collected at least 31 Stars, the basement key, and the first Star from Dire, Dire Docks before you can fight Bowser a second time. From the castle's main entryway, head into the door just to the left of the stairs. Now turn right and go into the basement. Present your 31 Stars to the double doors on the left. After you've gotten the first Star from Dire, Dire Docks, the blue portal will move back, revealing a brick hole in the ground. Enter this hole to get to the Fire Sea level. Make your way through the course being careful not to get hurt by lava or flames. Enter the blue funnel at the end of the level to begin your second boss fight with Bowser. By the way, you can earn one of the Castle Secret Stars by gathering all of the Red Coins in the Fire Sea. How to defeat the boss: Bowser can be defeated using the same method as before. You'll need to make a wide berth around him so he can't grab you and then grab his tail from behind. Be careful as he will blow fireballs at you while you do so. As before, swing him in circles and then let him fly at one of the spiked mines that surround the arena. Again, he just needs to hit one of these mines in order to be defeated. However, Bowser will use a new attack. If he jumps high into the air and then lands, it will tip the platform and make it so Mario might fall off. To avoid dying in this manner, whenever Bowser jumps into the air, immediately head to the opposite end of the platform and continue running in that direction until the platform tilts back to normal. Defeating Bowser at the Fire Sea will give you the key to the second floor. Chill with the Bully Boss 11: Chill Bully from Snowman's Land

How to get to the boss: You'll need to have defeated Bowser at the Fire Sea and acquired the second-floor key in order to get to this boss. From the castle's entryway, head straight up the stairs and through the double doors. Now head up the winding staircase. You'll come out into a room with several paintings. Head to the door on your right. There's a giant mirror in here. You'll notice that there's a snowman painting in the reflection on the left, but no painting on your side. Jump through the plain wall to enter the levels. There's a giant snowman in the middle of the course. Head to the right, and you'll see a blue Chill Bully walking around on an ice platform. Jump up there to take him on. How to defeat the boss: Chill Bully operates similarly to the Big Bully from Lethal Lava Land. However, the icy floor beneath him will make Mario slip and slide. Carefully jump and kick Chill Bully or punch him to make him fall backward. Repeatedly hit Chill Bully until he falls off the ledge. If you start to slide towards the edge, immediately move the joystick in the opposite direction to hopefully slow Mario down before he falls off. Make Wiggler Squirm Boss 12: Wiggler from Tiny-Huge Island

How to get to the boss: From the castle's main entryway, head up the stairs and through the door. Then wind your way up the red-carpeted stairs and through the next door. When you're in the room with several paintings, head left and enter the first door with a Star on it. You'll come into a room with Goomba paintings inside. Hang a left and enter the small painting. Once inside, make your way to the very top of the level. There's a pool of water at the top of the island. Ground-pound into the center of it to drain the liquid. Now head down the mountain and enter the closest pipe. When you come back out, you'll be small. Head back to the top of the island and enter the newly formed hole to encounter Wiggler. How to defeat the boss: You'll need to ground-pound on Wiggler's head three times to defeat him. You can get high enough by either double jumping or backflipping before coming down on him. You'll get a Star for your troubles. Castle Secret Stars Boss 13: Bowser (Final Boss) from Bowser in the Sky