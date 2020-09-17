Unless you figure out how to unlock the three different kinds of power-up Blocks in Super Mario 64, you're going to hit... a block and won't be able to progress any further. To unlock these Red, Blue, and Green Blocks, players must find hidden buttons scattered throughout the castle in secret levels. Having a hard time finding them? We're here to help. Here's how to unlock all Blocks in Super Mario 64.

Wing Cap Where to find the Red Button and unlock the Red ! Block

Red ! Block: When hit, it releases a Wing Cap, allowing Mario to soar around for a limited time. While standing in the castle's main entryway, a beam of light falls down on you from above. Tilt the camera to look into the light, and you'll be whisked away to a secret level. In the center of this new area, there's a castle turret with a large button on it. If you jump on this button, it will make it so that Mario can now hit Red ! Blocks in various levels and gain a Wing Cap. Get an iPhone SE with Mint Mobile service for $30/mo Incidentally, if you do a triple jump while wearing a Wing Cap, you'll start flying around. The Wing Cap usually wears off after a while, so you'll need to be careful when using it. While in this secret area tower area, you can also collect a Castle Secret Star if you take the time to collect all of the Red Coins. Metal Cap Where to find the Green Button and unlock the Green ! Block

Green ! Block: When hit, it releases a Metal Cap, which turns Mario into metal for a short time. While in this state, he is mostly invincible and doesn't lose breath while underwater. How to get to Hazy Maze Cave: The Green Button is hidden in the Hazy Maze Cave course. To get to that level from the castle's front door, enter the door just to the left of the stairs and then go down into the basement on your right. You'll need to have defeated Bowser in the Dark World and gotten the basement key to go down here. From here, go through the door on the right. When you see the flame painting, go right and enter the door with a Star on it. Jump into the inky pool in the next room to enter Hazy Maze Cave. Once you're at Hazy Maze Cave: To get to the button from the start of the Hazy Maze Cave, head to the left and then enter the door. There's an area around the room to the left where stones are rolling down a hill. Make your way over there and then enter the door. Now go down the elevator and make your way into the water. Swim to Nessie's back and ground-pound to make her lower her head. Jump on her head and then direct her to the door that has a red platform next to it. Upon entering through this door, jump into the inky pool to start the secret course. You'll automatically get turn into Metal Mario. Run through the cavern and get to the waterfall at the end. There you'll find the Green Button. Jump on it to make Green ! Blocks accessible throughout the castle. By the way, if you collect all of the Red Coins in this cavern, you'll gain a Castle Secret Star. Vanish Cap Where to find the Blue Button and unlock the Blue ! Block