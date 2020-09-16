Super Mario Sunshine is a bonafide fan-favorite and is one of the three games included in Super Mario 3D All-Stars. As unique as Isle Delfino is, we know it's not all fun in the sun for our favorite plumber. Earning all the Shine Sprites is a challenge, but don't freak out (remember, it's a vacation!).
To help you maintain maximum chill, we're providing some insights into the game. Here are some tips, tricks, and secrets for Super Mario Sunshine.
Tips & Tricks for Super Mario Sunshine
Make the most of Mario's island getaway with these helpful tips and tricks.
Slip and slide
Make use of Mario's portly belly and slide across wet surfaces to get to places quickly. If there's no wet ground, spray the ground with some water and dive into it. This is the fastest way to travel on land.
Watch your step
If you're new to platformers, or having trouble jumping across gaps, remember to make use of FLUDD's hover nozzle. Using the Hover Nozzle helps keep Mario's footing and cross gaps with ease.
Make the most out of your jump
Rotate Mario in a circle, and then jump and you'll spin up like a cyclone. Combine this with the Hover Nozzle to reach high places with ease. You can also do this while riding Yoshi!
Help others stay clean
If you see any of the citizens of Isle Delfino covered in goop, feel free to blast them with a blast of water. They don't seem to mind, and usually thank Mario with some pocket change.
Wash away crime
If you find yourself low on health or searching for some extra coin, don't forget to spray any Mario posters you find around Delfino plaza. They'll reward you with some Gold Coins.
Be excellent to your pets
If you need to dismount Yoshi for an extended period of time, and don't want to worry about Yoshi running out of juice, leave Yoshi near some fruit and it will auto-feed itself when its juice meter dips low.
Secrets and easter eggs
Shhh! Here are some secrets found in Super Mario Sunshine.
Mario's vacation shirt and sunglasses
What's a vacation without a sweet pair of shades? Once you collect 30 Shine Sprites, look for the Pianta wearing sunglasses. You can find him at any location in Isle Delfino, except for Sirena Beach and Noki Bay. He's usually hanging out at the start of a level. Talk to him and he'll give you a pair of sunglasses, reducing the brightness of the sun.
But what good are sunglasses without a shirt? If you talk to the same Pianta once you defeated Bowser, or if you leave Corona Mountain after entering it for the first time, he will offer you a Shine Sprite shirt. The outfit does nothing, but you really start to feel like you're on vacation when you're wearing it.
Stock up on lives
Visit Pianta Village and replay the episode titled "Piantas in Need." All of the villagers who gave you blue coins before will now give you 1-ups instead.
Return from once you came
Once you've beaten the game, you can actually return to the airport where your adventure started. For the price of 10 coins, a boat near the clocktower where you find Yoshi will take you to the Airport level. This level features some fun things to do and is bursting with coins.
A few tips, tricks, and secrets to help you make things a little easier as you make your way through Super Mario Sunshine. Is there anything that we missed? Let us know in the comments below.
