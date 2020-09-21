Super Mario Galaxy has found a new home on the Nintendo Switch as part of Super Mario 3D All-Stars. Gamers can now experience one of the best 3D Mario games in high definition with widescreen support.
Super Mario Galaxy is a lengthy game full of stars, coins, and secrets. One of those secrets includes a secret ending. Curious what it is? Well, we are here to help. Here's how to unlock the secret ending in Super Mario Galaxy.
How to unlock the secret ending
To unlock the secret ending, you first need to find every star in Super Mario Galaxy. There are 120 Stars in total, so you'll need to search high and low for every Star necessary. It's a lot of work, so make sure you're prepared for the task at hand.
When you earn 120 stars, go back to the Comet Observatory and speak to Rosalina to challenge Bowser again. Defeat him and watch the game's ending unfold as it usually does. After the credit roll, a new cutscene will play out.
The camera pans out to Rosalina, who is looking down on the earth from her observatory. She thanks Mario and walks to the nearby flower bed. With a swing of her wand, she wraps herself in energy and blasts away, soaring through the cosmos. As the camera pans back to where the observatory once was, the game zooms into the clearing to reveal that a lone Luma has stayed behind. It floats to the surface and stares out into the stars above. Poor little thing, I hope it is ok.
What's next?
In addition to unlocking the secret ending, collecting 120 Stars also unlocks Mario's little brother, Luigi. Now you can play through the entire game as Luigi. How cool is that?
Super Mario 3D All-Stars consist of three of Mario's most exciting adventures. When you're done with Mario's galactic adventure, head back to earth with Mario's first 3D adventure, Super Mario 64, or take a vacation on Isle Delfino instead with Super Mario Sunshine. No matter what game you choose, you're sure to have a blast.
