Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury brings the 2013 multiplayer platformer Super Mario 3D World to the Nintendo Switch for the first time. That game allowed up to four local or online players to take on the roles of Mario, Luigi, Toad, and Princess Peach as they tried to rescue Sprixies from Bowser's clutches.

All of those characters are immediately playable, but you can also unlock Rosalina from Super Mario Galaxy and add her to your roster. This guide assumes that the way to get Super Mario 3D World Rosalina hasn't changed since the game's original release but we'll let you know if we learn anything different.

How to unlock Super Mario 3D World Rosalina

Defeat Meowser, the game's final boss, in the final course of World Bowser. After Bowser is defeated, the Sprixie Princesses will build a Rocket in World 1. Take it to World Star. Play through Rainbow Run, a level filled with rainbow-colored platforms that must be navigated using trapeze bars. Completing it within 400 seconds will unlock Super Galaxy, the second World Star course. Based on Super Mario Galaxy, the course features rotating panels guarded by Octogoombas. Rosalina and a few Lumas can be found at the end of the level by the flagpole. They'll join the players in the Course Clear celebration. Rosalina will now be a playable character. Completing this level also unlocks a new course: Rolling Ride Run.

What does Super Mario 3D World Rosalina do?

All of the playable characters in Super Mario 3D World have their own strengths and weaknesses, and Rosalina is no exception. She can attack enemies with a powerful spin reminscent of the move used in Super Mario Galaxy, making her a great choice for players who don't want to rely on power ups to play aggressively. In fact, she actually loses this ability when using some power-ups, though can still use her spin to perform a double jump or jump higher. Like Peach, she can sprint quickly but generally runs slowly.

If you're excited to play Super Mario 3D World Rosalina and the other characters, be sure to preorder Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury for Nintendo Switch. Check back here for more guides ahead of and following the game's release on February 12. If you're looking for some other multiplayer fun, you might want to consider picking up one of the other best Nintendo Switch games with split screen or couch co-op too.