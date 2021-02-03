Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury combines a rerelease of the Wii U game Super Mario 3D World with a brief new section, Bowser's Fury. The Nintendo Switch game is compatible with all amiibo, though what they do depends on which section of the game you're playing and whether you have one of the most useful amiibo for Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury. Here's what you need to know to make the most of the Super Mario 3D World amiibo.

How to use Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury amiibo

Regardless of which section of the game you're playing, you activate amiibo the same way. You just need to hold down the left arrow on the Joy-Con D-Pad while playing through a course, which will cause the amiibo symbol to pop up. Then use the Switch's camera to scan your amiibo.

The vast majority of amiibo scanned in either Super Mario 3D World, or Bowser's Fury will cause a 1UP mushroom or a random Super Mario 3D World item to appear, helping to give you a little bit of an edge in your gameplay.

While Cat Peach is one of the new Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury amiibo, she just spawns a powerup like any other amiibo. However, there are three amiibo that have special effects in the game.

Special Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury amiibo effects