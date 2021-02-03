Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury combines a rerelease of the Wii U game Super Mario 3D World with a brief new section, Bowser's Fury. The Nintendo Switch game is compatible with all amiibo, though what they do depends on which section of the game you're playing and whether you have one of the most useful amiibo for Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury. Here's what you need to know to make the most of the Super Mario 3D World amiibo.
How to use Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury amiibo
Regardless of which section of the game you're playing, you activate amiibo the same way. You just need to hold down the left arrow on the Joy-Con D-Pad while playing through a course, which will cause the amiibo symbol to pop up. Then use the Switch's camera to scan your amiibo.
The vast majority of amiibo scanned in either Super Mario 3D World, or Bowser's Fury will cause a 1UP mushroom or a random Super Mario 3D World item to appear, helping to give you a little bit of an edge in your gameplay.
While Cat Peach is one of the new Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury amiibo, she just spawns a powerup like any other amiibo. However, there are three amiibo that have special effects in the game.
Special Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury amiibo effects
Along with Cat Peach, Nintendo is also releasing a new Cat Mario amiibo along with the game and rereleasing the amiibo for Bowser and Bowser Jr. These have special effects if used in the right segment of the game.
Cat Mario will turn you into an invincible white cat for a short duration when used, basically fusing the Super Star and Super Bell powerups. Since this amiibo hasn't been released yet, it's unclear if it works in both Super Mario 3D World and Bowser's Fury.
Bowser's Fury is a two-person co-op game, with one player taking on the role of Bowser Jr. Using the Bowser Jr. amiibo there will make the character unleash a powerful shockwave attack to knockout nearby enemies and obstacles, though it has a cooldown.
Using the Bowser figure will summon Fury Bowser. You can then fight him if you've managed to collect the Giga Bell, or you can just kite him around to make him destroy obstacles and walls for you. While Nintendo is rereleasing the standard Bowser amiibo for the game, other versions like the wedding outfit one from Super Mario Odyssey, will have the same effect. If used in Super Mario 3D World, both Bowser and Bowser Jr. just have the standard effect of spawning and powerup.
Toying around
Amiibo tend to sell out quickly and can become extremely expensive, so be sure to pick up the new and rereleased Super Mario 3D world amiibo when you preorder Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury. The game releases on February 12, so check back here for a review and other coverage.
Meow-rio
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
Save the Sprixies with Cat Mario
Bowser has kidnapped all of the Sprixies, and it's up to Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, and a blue Toad to save them. Collect coins, defeat enemies, and platform your way through this vibrant adventure.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple AR headset coming Q1 2022 with LiDAR, says JP Morgan
A new report from JP Morgan says Apple may release a new VR headset in Q1 of 2022 featuring LiDAR, six lenses, and a time-of-flight sensor.
Apple Car: Top Porsche engineer poached by Apple
A new report says that Apple poached one of Porsche's top engineers to work on Apple Car.
Report says Apple to invest $3.6 billion in Kia for Apple Car production
A report from a local media outlet also says that the automaker would begin building at least 100,000 cars in its Georgia (U.S.) factory as soon as 2024.
Every amiibo compatible with The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is one of the best games on the Nintendo Switch. To get more out of your game, along with a high-quality figurine, check out our list of compatible Zelda amiibo.