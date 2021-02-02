Nintendo is celebrating the 35th anniversary of Super Mario Bros. with the release of Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury, a version of the Wii U game paired with new content. Super Mario 3D World lets up to four local or online players team up to try to stop Bowser and rescue the Sprixies across various levels, playing either fully cooperatively or competitively. Each player controls a different character from the Super Mario Bros. franchise with their own skills and abilities. Here are all the options so you can pick the one that fits your playstyle best. We're assuming that the stats are the same for the Nintendo Switch version as they were for the Wii U, but we'll let you know if something has changed once the game releases on February 12. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more Super Mario 3D World characters Mario

The titular character of Super Mario 3D World and Nintendo's biggest star, Mario is the most balanced character option in the game with an average running speed and jumping height. He doesn't have any special abilities but is a solid pick on any course. You can also find him in many of the best Nintendo Switch games. Super Mario 3D World characters Luigi

Mario's taller brother has starred in a few of his own games, most recently Luigi's Mansion 3, and can be unlocked in the Super Mario Galaxy section of Super Mario 3D All-Stars. He's available from the start in Super Mario 3D World, where he's a great jumper. He falls slowly but skids before coming to a stop, making it tougher for him to land on small platforms. Super Mario 3D World characters Princess Peach

Not just a damsel in distress in this game, Peach in Super Mario 3D World can use her flowing gown to float in the air a bit after jumping. Holding down the jump button lets you briefly coast over gaps and other obstacles. Unfortunately, that fashion choice also slows her down a bit, so she can't run as fast as any of the guys. Super Mario 3D World characters Toad

Toad, one of Princess Peach's loyal servants, is the shortest character, which means he can't jump particularly far. He makes up for it by being the fastest character you can play. Super Mario 3D World characters Rosalina

While the previous four characters can all be played at any time, Rosalina must be unlocked by defeating Bowser and playing through two World Star courses: Rainbow Run and Super Galaxy. Once you complete the level inspired by Super Mario Galaxy, the first game where Rosalina appeared, you'll be able to play her. Rosalina has the slowest running speed of any of the playable characters, but she makes up for it with a special spin attack that allows her to fight enemies without a powerup. She actually loses this ability when using some powerups though she can still spin when jumping for a little extra elevation. Who will you play? Do you have a favorite Super Mario 3D World character? Tell us in the comments section and be sure to preorder Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury for Nintendo Switch so you can get in on the fun as soon as the game releases on February 12.