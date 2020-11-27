No matter which iPhone you have, whether it's the new iPhone 12 series or an older one like the iPhone 8, you're going to want a power bank to charge it up while you're on-the-go. Even if we may not be out-and-about as much as we'd like to these days, it's always a good idea to have battery packs for emergencies, especially if the power goes out at your house. And luckily for you, the RAVPower 10000mAh 20W PD/QC Premium Battery Pack is 50% off at $14.99 right now for Amazon Prime members, so you can stock up on a few for Black Friday .

This compact battery pack has a capacity of 10000mAh and 20W output with USB-C Power Delivery. This is the lowest price ever.

I have a bunch of different battery packs around the house — whether I'm spending a day at Disneyland or just need power backups at home in case the power is out, battery packs are plentiful in my house. And while I have several different brands, RAVPower is definitely one of the better ones that I trust.

The RAVPower 10000mAh 20W PD/QC Premium Battery Pack is super small and compact, but it packs a mighty punch. There are two battery cells inside, which offer a total of 20W of output. With the 10000mAh capacity, it can charge up your iPhone about two and a half times, and even juice up an iPad from zero to almost full. RAVPower claims that this battery pack can charge up an iPhone 11 to 50% in just 25 minutes. The USB-C port is the one that provides fast Power Delivery charging, but there is also a standard USB-A port too. This battery pack also comes with a wall charger, and it fully charges up in 3.5-hours.

RAVPower is one of the better names out there for power-related accessories, so this RAVPower 10000mAh 20W PD/QC Premium Battery Pack is a fantastic purchase. This $14.99 price is for Amazon Prime members, and it's the lowest price for this specific battery pack ever. Don't hesitate to pick one up (or two) if you need some power banks.

For more Black Friday deals, make sure to check out all of the amazing Black Friday Apple deals that we've rounded up!