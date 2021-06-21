Synology is the largest manufacturer of NAS servers, and for Prime Day, its best-selling DiskStation DS220+ — currently the best NAS for home use — is picking up a lucrative discount. The DS220+ debuted last year and retails for $300, but right now you can get your hands on it for just $240, a massive $60 off its usual price. This is the first time we're seeing a sizeable discount for the NAS enclosure, so if you've been waiting for Prime Day to get your hands on a NAS, don't miss out on this deal.

Prime Day is here, and we're seeing hundreds of exciting deals across categories, including network attached storage (NAS) enclosures. The best Prime Day NAS deals are already live, and there are exciting savings to be had. A NAS server allows you to stream your local media collection to all the devices in your home network, and can seamlessly back up data from all the iPhones, iPads, and macOS machines in your home.

The DiskStation DS220+ is an incredible 2-bay NAS that has all powerful hardware and extensive software features. It is the ideal home NAS for Plex media streaming and backing up your photos and files from connected devices.

The DiskStation DS220+ packs considerable hardware upgrades from its predecessor. The 2-bay NAS holds up to 32TB of storage, ensuring there's enough room for your media collection. The NAS is powered by an Intel Celeron J4025 chipset, and you get two USB 3.2 ports, dual Gigabit connectivity that can be bridged together for faster file transfers or failover, and there's 2GB of RAM out of the box.

But it's the software side of things where the DS220+ has the edge. Synology offers an extensive suite of software features on the NAS, and you can easily set up your own local version of Microsoft Office, a mail server, host your website, set up a VPN server, and more directly on the NAS.

The DS220+ also excels at media streaming; you can install Plex media server natively on the NAS, and it can even transcode 4K content. So if you have older iPhones or iPads that can't play back newer file formats, the NAS will automatically convert the file to a format that will run on the target device. Plex is a powerful media streaming utility that's available for all platforms, so regardless of whatever device you're using, you can install Plex and stream your media library from the NAS without any issues.

Another use case for the DS220+ is backing up files. You can set it to automatically back up photos and videos from all the iPhones in your home, and set up individual accounts for your family members so they have their own storage section on the NAS.

The fact that the DiskStation DS220+ is now available for just $240 makes this one of the best Prime Day deals, so if you're interested in buying a NAS server, this is the one to get. However, if you think you'll need more storage down the line. the DiskStation DS920+ is also on sale.

Synology DiskStation DS920+ | 20% off at Amazon The DiskStation DS920+ takes the features from the DS220+ and turbocharges them. You get four drive bays — with the ability to add up to seven more — an even faster chipset, double the amount of memory, and extensive software features. $440 at Amazon