T-Mobile is giving away a free year of Apple TV+ to select customers.

Today, T-Mobile announced that its customers can redeem a free year of Apple TV+, courtesy of the carrier. Customers of the "Un-carrier" can begin to redeem the free year of Apple TV+ starting on August 25. The promotion will be available to both new and existing T-Mobile customers on Magenta and Magenta MAX plans as well as Sprint customers on Unlimited Plus and Premium plans.

Jon Freier, EVP of Consumer Group at T-Mobile, says that streaming is making up over half of the traffic on its network now.

"Customers love streaming at T-Mobile. In fact it's the #1 use of our network with over half of overall traffic— so of course, we're expanding options for customers – bringing them the award-winning Apple TV+ for 12 months free, an offer only available from T-Mobile."

Peter Stern, Apple's VP of Services, touted that Apple TV+ currently enjoys "the highest-rated originals of any streaming service."