Apple TV+ June 2021 ExtensionSource: Apple TV+

What you need to know

  • T-Mobile is giving away a free year of Apple TV+ to select customers.
  • Customers on select plans can redeem the offer starting on August 25.
  • It is available to existing Apple TV+ subscribers as well.

Today, T-Mobile announced that its customers can redeem a free year of Apple TV+, courtesy of the carrier. Customers of the "Un-carrier" can begin to redeem the free year of Apple TV+ starting on August 25. The promotion will be available to both new and existing T-Mobile customers on Magenta and Magenta MAX plans as well as Sprint customers on Unlimited Plus and Premium plans.

Jon Freier, EVP of Consumer Group at T-Mobile, says that streaming is making up over half of the traffic on its network now.

"Customers love streaming at T-Mobile. In fact it's the #1 use of our network with over half of overall traffic— so of course, we're expanding options for customers – bringing them the award-winning Apple TV+ for 12 months free, an offer only available from T-Mobile."

Peter Stern, Apple's VP of Services, touted that Apple TV+ currently enjoys "the highest-rated originals of any streaming service."

"T-Mobile customers can now enjoy Apple TV+ for a full year, and watch right in the Apple TV app across all their favorite devices. Apple TV+ has the highest-rated originals of any streaming service, so we are excited that millions of T-Mobile customers will be able to take advantage of this offer."

T Mobile Apple Tv Plus OfferSource: T-Mobile

Below are all of the plans across T-Mobile and Sprint that are eligible for the offer:

  • Magenta
  • Magenta MAX
  • Magenta 55+
  • Magenta Military
  • Magenta First Responders
  • Sprint Unlimited Plus
  • Sprint Premium
  • Small T-Mobile for Business

Below are the ways that customers can redeem the new offer:

  • Magenta, Magenta MAX and small T-Mobile for Business customers can login to the T-Mobile app or my.t-mobile.com and redeem the offer in your rate plan details to start streaming immediately.
  • Sprint Unlimited Plus and Premium customers can visit promotions.t-mobile.com, login and then enter the promo code 2021APPLETVP1 to redeem. This route also works for Magenta customers.
  • Already have a subscription or trial in the works or in the past? No worries, you can still get 12 months of Apple TV+ from T-Mobile AND keep all your past history and purchases saved thanks to your Apple ID.

It is currently unclear if Apple TV+ subscribers who have the service through an Apple One bundle can also redeem the offer. You can learn more about the offer on the T-Mobile website.

Exclusive content

TV+ logo

Apple TV+

100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.

With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.