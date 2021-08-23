What you need to know
- T-Mobile is giving away a free year of Apple TV+ to select customers.
- Customers on select plans can redeem the offer starting on August 25.
- It is available to existing Apple TV+ subscribers as well.
Today, T-Mobile announced that its customers can redeem a free year of Apple TV+, courtesy of the carrier. Customers of the "Un-carrier" can begin to redeem the free year of Apple TV+ starting on August 25. The promotion will be available to both new and existing T-Mobile customers on Magenta and Magenta MAX plans as well as Sprint customers on Unlimited Plus and Premium plans.
Jon Freier, EVP of Consumer Group at T-Mobile, says that streaming is making up over half of the traffic on its network now.
"Customers love streaming at T-Mobile. In fact it's the #1 use of our network with over half of overall traffic— so of course, we're expanding options for customers – bringing them the award-winning Apple TV+ for 12 months free, an offer only available from T-Mobile."
Peter Stern, Apple's VP of Services, touted that Apple TV+ currently enjoys "the highest-rated originals of any streaming service."
"T-Mobile customers can now enjoy Apple TV+ for a full year, and watch right in the Apple TV app across all their favorite devices. Apple TV+ has the highest-rated originals of any streaming service, so we are excited that millions of T-Mobile customers will be able to take advantage of this offer."
Below are all of the plans across T-Mobile and Sprint that are eligible for the offer:
- Magenta
- Magenta MAX
- Magenta 55+
- Magenta Military
- Magenta First Responders
- Sprint Unlimited Plus
- Sprint Premium
- Small T-Mobile for Business
Below are the ways that customers can redeem the new offer:
- Magenta, Magenta MAX and small T-Mobile for Business customers can login to the T-Mobile app or my.t-mobile.com and redeem the offer in your rate plan details to start streaming immediately.
- Sprint Unlimited Plus and Premium customers can visit promotions.t-mobile.com, login and then enter the promo code 2021APPLETVP1 to redeem. This route also works for Magenta customers.
- Already have a subscription or trial in the works or in the past? No worries, you can still get 12 months of Apple TV+ from T-Mobile AND keep all your past history and purchases saved thanks to your Apple ID.
It is currently unclear if Apple TV+ subscribers who have the service through an Apple One bundle can also redeem the offer. You can learn more about the offer on the T-Mobile website.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple TV+ debuts official trailer for season two of 'The Morning Show'
Season two of the drama series, which continues to follow the story of the employees of UBA, will premiere on Friday, September 17.
How cool would it be if this wild wraparound iPhone 13 concept was real?
This concept isn't anything like what Apple will announce, but it doesn't hurt to dream sometimes!
Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney want edible compo over 'Ted Lasso' joke
Apple needs to hand over two boxes of Lasso's biscuits to avoid legal action over a joke relating to the pair's ownership of Wrexham AFC.
Take your Nintendo Switch Lite on the go with these great cases
Looking to take your Nintendo Switch Lite with you on a vacation or a business trip? Here are the best cases for the job.