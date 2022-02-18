What you need to know
- Upcoming Apple TV+ movie Napoleon has a new star.
- Tahar Rahim will star alongside Joaquin Phoenix.
- Napoleon was previously known as Kitbag but has had a change of name.
The upcoming Apple TV+ movie Napoleon has a new star with Tahar Rahim joining Joaquin Phoenix on the project that will be directed by Ridley Scott.
The new Apple TV+ work was previously known as Kitbag but is now simply called Napoleon, an apt name given the movie's focus on the famous military leader.
According to a new Deadline report we can expect the BAFTA Award-nominee Rahim to play Paul Barras, "the powerful Commissioner of the Revolutionary Army."
Currently in production, the pic is based on the script by David Scarpa and will star Phoenix as French military leader and emperor, Napoleon. The film will be an original and personal look at Napoleon's origins and swift, ruthless climb to emperor, viewed through the prism of his addictive and often volatile relationship with his wife and one true love, Josephine, played by Kirby.
Rahim is best known for his role in The Mauritanian but also recently made an appearance in The Serpent on Netflix.
Production for the new movie is currently underway but there is no public timescale for when we can expect to watch what is sure to be another must-see movie on Apple's streaming platform.
If you want to enjoy Napoleon in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Review: Cricut's Bright 360 is a high-end lamp for all your lighting needs
The Cricut Bright 360 is made with crafters and makers in mind. But with up to 3000 lux and 95 CRI, you can use this flexible lamp for a variety of other tasks as well.
Buy the cutest case for the cutest iPhone, the 13 mini!
The iPhone 13 mini is a pretty sweet phone. How about an adorable little case to match?
6.1-inch iPhone 14 model expected to feature LTPS OLED display, says report
A new report indicates that BOE is expected to supply Apple with a 6.1-inch LTPS OLED display for one of its iPhone 14 models later this year.
Catch up with the latest Apple TV+ shows with the best streaming devices
Binge watch the latest season of Ted Lasso and so much more with the best streaming devices that support the Apple TV app.