The upcoming Apple TV+ movie Napoleon has a new star with Tahar Rahim joining Joaquin Phoenix on the project that will be directed by Ridley Scott.

The new Apple TV+ work was previously known as Kitbag but is now simply called Napoleon, an apt name given the movie's focus on the famous military leader.

According to a new Deadline report we can expect the BAFTA Award-nominee Rahim to play Paul Barras, "the powerful Commissioner of the Revolutionary Army."

Currently in production, the pic is based on the script by David Scarpa and will star Phoenix as French military leader and emperor, Napoleon. The film will be an original and personal look at Napoleon's origins and swift, ruthless climb to emperor, viewed through the prism of his addictive and often volatile relationship with his wife and one true love, Josephine, played by Kirby.

Rahim is best known for his role in The Mauritanian but also recently made an appearance in The Serpent on Netflix.

Production for the new movie is currently underway but there is no public timescale for when we can expect to watch what is sure to be another must-see movie on Apple's streaming platform.

If you want to enjoy Napoleon in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.