A new first look video has been shared to give us an idea of what we can expect when Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock lands on our TV screens on January 21. The Apple TV+ show is one that fans old and new can very much begin looking forward to.

As you can expect music will play a huge roll in the show and there will be plenty to look forward to, not to mention some big-name gues stars as well.

Jim Henson's fun-loving and musical Fraggles — Gobo, Red, Boober, Mokey, Wembley, Uncle Travelling Matt — alongside new Fraggles and Doozers voiced by special guests stars Patti LaBelle, Cynthia Erivo, Daveed Diggs, Ed Helms, Kenan Thompson, as well as an appearance by Foo Fighters, kick off the new year by embarking on epic, hilarious adventures about the magic that happens when we celebrate and care for our interconnected world.

Those looking forward to the show should definitely check out the first look video, if only to see the sheer scale of the sets that are being used.