Exercising can sometimes feel like a chore, but having something fun to listen to helps make it much more fun. Depending on the intensity of your workout, you might want a product designed to move in. It also helps to have a device that won't malfunction if you get a bit sweaty. If you're looking to put together a soundtrack to get your heart pumping, you'll want to grab the Treblab Z2 Over-Ear Headphones while they're on sale for Prime Day.

These Bluetooth headphones have active noise cancellation so you can keep listening to your favorite music or podcast while jogging down a busy street or bombarded by loud ambient music at the gym. They'll play for 35 hours and quick charge in three hours, so you can use them on an all-day hike, taking advantage of the snug fit that won't jostle as you move. The soft materials won't pinch your ears or make them too warm when you're outside. They're also water and sweat resistant, so you don't have to worry too much about damaging them.