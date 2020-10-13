Exercising can sometimes feel like a chore, but having something fun to listen to helps make it much more fun. Depending on the intensity of your workout, you might want a product designed to move in. It also helps to have a device that won't malfunction if you get a bit sweaty. If you're looking to put together a soundtrack to get your heart pumping, you'll want to grab the Treblab Z2 Over-Ear Headphones while they're on sale for Prime Day.
These Bluetooth headphones have active noise cancellation so you can keep listening to your favorite music or podcast while jogging down a busy street or bombarded by loud ambient music at the gym. They'll play for 35 hours and quick charge in three hours, so you can use them on an all-day hike, taking advantage of the snug fit that won't jostle as you move. The soft materials won't pinch your ears or make them too warm when you're outside. They're also water and sweat resistant, so you don't have to worry too much about damaging them.
A run for your money
Treblab Z2 Over-Ear Workout Headphones with Microphone
Stretch your muscles, not your wallet
With a 35-hour battery life, these active noise-cancelling Bluetooth headphones won't let you down when you're looking for a soundtrack for your exercise routine.
The headphones come with their own portable case so they're easy to toss in your gym bag. They also have a built-in mic that syncs with your voice assistant of choice if you need to make a call while literally on the run. Our reviewer thought the sound quality of the Treblab Z2 Over-Ear Headphones made them well worth their normal $85 price tag, but they're on sale for $65 for the next six hours as part of Prime Day. Grab them now and start thinking what you'll want listen to during your next weightlifting or cardio session.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
