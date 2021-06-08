True wireless earbuds have taken over the market, and it's easy to see why. They pack high-fidelity audio into a tiny product, boast exceptional battery life with wireless charging options, and enable you to go completely hands-free. I'm a big fan and typically always have my earbuds on me or close by. I recently tried the TaoTronics Sound Liberty 97 wireless earbuds, and I'm impressed! They're affordable, quick-charging, and have active noise-canceling. To top it off, they are easy to pair and deliver high-fidelity audio for an immersive sound experience.

TaoTronics SoundLiberty 97 review: Price and availability

These true wireless earbuds are available and in stock on Amazon and the TaoTronics website. Amazon is currently running a deal on them. You can grab them for $40 there. They are $47 on the TaoTronics site.

TaoTronics SoundLiberty 97 review: ANC, great sound, quick charging

These earbuds deliver impressive noise cancellation. The TaoTronics SoundLiberty 97 earbuds deliver impressive noise cancellation. Truly, these earbuds block out sound better than the earplugs I use for sleeping, and I feel that their active noise cancellation is on par with Apple AirPods Pro. They use CVC 8.0 active noise cancellation technology to detect background noise and counter it with equal anti-noise. The CVC 8.0 ANC ensures crystal clear audio during phone calls, no matter what may be happening around me. In terms of clarity, there's a noticeable difference between the SoundLiberty 97 CVC 8.0 ANC and my earbuds that use CVC 6.0 ANC. Using the TaoTronics SoundLiberty 97 definitely equates to clearer voice calls. The SoundLiberty 97 feature Bluetooth connectivity and are really easy to pair. I've paired them with my MacBook Pro, my iPhone, and my MYX Plus bike, and they've always connected quickly and seamlessly. In fact, they automatically connect with my iPhone. I really like that I don't have to go through the pairing process every time like I do with some of my other non-Apple earbuds.

For the price, TaoTronics SoundLiberty 97 feature incredible audio.

For $40 earbuds, TaoTronics SoundLiberty 97 feature incredible audio. They use built-in Qualcomm aptX codec and high-fidelity drivers to deliver crystal clear highs, rich mid-levels, and deep bass lines. The sound quality on these earbuds, paired with their active noise cancellation technology, provides a fully immersive audio experience. Again, I feel that the sound quality is on par with my Apple AirPods Pro. The battery life on SoundLiberty 97 is exceptional. The earbuds alone offer up to nine hours of playtime on a single charge, and the charging case extends playtime up to a whopping 29 hours. I've been using them consistently every day for the past week and a half, and I have only charged them once (on the day that I received them). I use them multiple times a day for about one to two hours total, and they're still going strong. They're also completely waterproof, which is really cool! IPX8 protection protects the earbuds from water and sweat, so they're excellent headphones to wear while working out. They're also completely safe if you get caught wearing them in a downpour. You can even wear them in the shower! I haven't tried this yet, but they are waterproof. TaoTronics SoundLiberty 97 are waterproof and quick charging. Another feature I love on the SoundLiberty 97 is that they're quick charging. USB-C fast charging technology supports two hours of playtime after a quick 10-minute charge. It really bums me out to find that my earbuds are dying right when I'm about to do a workout. With TaoTronics SoundLiberty 97, a quick 10-minute charge will get me through my entire workout and then some. TaoTronics SoundLiberty 97 review: No transparency, soft tips

TaoTronics SoundLiberty 97 feature excellent active noise cancellation. Perhaps, too excellent. While I love being fully immersed in sound while I'm on the plane, subway, or working out, I don't like not being able to hear my surroundings. These earbuds really block out external noise. I wish I had the option to turn the active noise cancellation off for transparency mode when necessary. These earbuds come with four sizes of soft tips for a fully customizable fit which is great. However, be sure to properly install the tips of your choice. They're a little tricky to put on the earbuds. I didn't affix them correctly a couple of times, and the little soft tips came off and got stuck in my ears. Panic ensued because I feared I wouldn't be able to get them out, but alas, I did. Just make sure they're really on there. If they're put on correctly, you won't run into this issue. TaoTronics SoundLiberty 97 review: Competition

Apple AirPods Pro The Apple AirPods Pro are incredible earbuds. They feature high-fidelity audio, seamless connectivity (to all Apple products), active noise canceling and transparency modes, Siri support, and various soft tips for the perfect fit. They are much more expensive than the SoundLiberty 97; they'll cost you over six times the amount. However, they do offer more when it comes to features, and I find them more comfortable to wear for extended periods of time. The SoundLiberty 97 feature much longer battery life, and you can't beat the price if you're looking for an affordable pair.

EarFun Free Pro EarFun Free Pro wireless earbuds are another well-priced option. They also feature active noise cancellation, are lightweight and comfortable, and offer wireless charging. They're a bit more expensive than the SoundLiberty 97, and they're not quick charging or waterproof. However, they do offer competitive battery life. Still, if I were to choose between the two, I'd go with TaoTronics SoundLiberty 97 because they're less expensive and offer more features. TaoTronics SoundLiberty 97 review: Should you buy it?

You want something waterproof You shouldn't buy this if... You want transparency mode You should buy these if you're looking for fantastic, affordable, wireless earbuds. They feature active noise cancellation, and they're quick charging and waterproof. They offer two hours of playback on a 10-minute charge. You should not buy these if you want earbuds that offer transparency mode. These use active noise cancellation to block out all external noise, and they're very effective. 4 out of 5 TaoTronics SoundLiberty 97 are excellent, affordable earbuds. They deliver high-quality sound, especially when considering the price. They feature active noise cancellation, Bluetooth connectivity, high-fidelity audio, and long battery life. Plus, they're quick charging and waterproof. They don't offer transparency mode, and you'll want to make sure you install the soft tips of your choice correctly, so they stay on the earbuds and don't come off in your ears. Overall, these earbuds are a great product. I would recommend them to anyone looking for an affordable, active noise-canceling, waterproof option.