What you need to know
- A technical glitch appears to have taken a number of popular TV show episodes off the Disney+ streaming service.
- A report, citing sources, says that service should be restored sooner rather than later.
- People noticed that Agent Carter and other episodes no longer have all of their episodes to hand.
If you settled down to watch your favorite show on Disney+ and found that some episodes are missing, you aren't alone. A technical hiccup appears to have taken chunks of some of the streamer's shows offline.
Reports suggest that some episodes of a number of shows have now gone missing with Disney+ sources reportedly telling Deadline that the removals were not intentional. Instead, it's all down to a technical issue that should be resolved shortly.
Disney+ subscribers binging series from the streamer's library on Monday discovered that a number of episodes were not available. Affected titles are said to include Duck Tales, Agent Carter, X-Men, Lizzie McGuire, Owl House, Rocket & Groot. Fans took to Reddit and other online platforms to share their frustration and also reached out to Disney.
If you've found yourself missing some Disney+ content, hang fire — help should be at hand soon enough. Maybe now would be a good time to check out what Apple TV+ has to offer? I can strongly recommend Severance and For All Mankind!
While this appears to have been a glitch, the removal of content from streaming services isn't new. Netflix is famous for its constantly rotating carousel of content, something that has long been a problem for people who find their favorite shows and movies have disappeared when they next want to watch them.
